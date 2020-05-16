The Best Garlic Roaster to Create Perfectly Cooked Bulbs

Garlic is truly one of the most wonderful things to eat. Not only is it packed with antioxidants that protect against cell damage and aging—who doesn’t love that?—it has a pungent and distinct flavor that is essential for a wide array of savory dishes. While it’s typically crushed, minced or sliced, roasting your garlic takes it to a whole new tasty level.

Baking garlic at a high-temperature allows its natural sugars to caramelize and creates a sweeter and richer flavor profile. Roasted garlic has far less bite than raw garlic and is much easier to digest. Plus, its applications are endless—you can eat the caramelized cloves on their own, mash them up and spread them over crusty bread, add to them to dips or use them in pasta dishes.

To ensure you cook each bulb properly, it’s best to use a dedicated garlic roaster. These nifty contraptions generally hold three to four bulbs at a time and are designed to brown the garlic evenly.

Ready to get roasting? We’ve rounded up four of the best garlic roasters on Amazon to add to your kitchen arsenal.

1. Fox Run Terra Cotta Garlic Baker Crafted from tried-and-true terra cotta, this 7-inch garlic roaster is great for baking, serving and even storing your bulbs. Thanks to the porous, unglazed lid, the garlic will caramelize nicely without ever drying out. You can fit four or five bulbs in the roaster and it’s compatible with both convection and microwave ovens. The garlic-shaped handle will allow you to easily open the roaster and adds a touch of personality. Pros: It comes with a bonus book of recipes. Cons: You’ll need to wash this design by hand. BUY NOW: $32.97

2. Rachael Ray Cucina Stoneware Garlic Roaster With a unique garlic bulb shape, there’s no mistaking what this contraption is designed to do—roast garlic, of course. The modest 4.5-inch terra cotta roaster can fit one to two bulbs and be used in either a microwave or oven up to 450°F. Inside, the clear, long-lasting glaze ensures the garlic will not stick to the bottom and it’s also very easy to wipe clean. Best of all, you can pair the roaster with the rest of Rachael Ray’s Cucina dinnerware. Pros: It’s the least expensive option on this list and represents great value. Cons: Since it’s a little smaller, this roaster not be the best option if you’re going for quantity. BUY NOW: $20.00

3. Sassafras SuperStone Garlic Roaster Designed for true garlic fiends, this garlic roaster can fit up to six heads of garlic and is by far the largest model on this list. Measuring 7.5 inches, the roaster is made from Sassafras’s signature “Superstone.” This unglazed natural stone along with the roaster’s shape allows air to circulate around the bulbs for uniform roasting, while also regulating the moisture. On top of that, the neutral stone is sure to suit any style of kitchen. Pros: You can roast large quantities of garlic at a time. Cons: The unglazed stone may be a little harder to clean. BUY NOW: $20.13