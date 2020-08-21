The Best Gas Lawn Mowers for Reliable Landscaping

You don’t realize how much upkeep goes into a home until you have one of your own. And few areas will take up more of your time and attention than the front lawn and back yard. This is why so many people hire gardeners. But if you want to do it yourself, there are few tools more useful than a gas-powered lawn mower.

Like so many other machines, the lawn mower has come along way technologically over the years. But while there is no shortage of high-tech, battery-powered lawn mowers on the market, nothing beats the gas-powered classic that’s been in use since the ’60s. That’s because the small engine that powers the machine’s rotary blades is powerful, reliable and doesn’t need that much gas. And, unlike, their electric counterparts, you won’t have to worry about making sure it’s fully charged when it’s time to cut the grass.

If you’re in need of a new lawn mower, or just need to upgrade, it’s a great time to invest in a new gas-powered machine. Here are four of the best currently available on Amazon.

1. Craftsman 3-in-1 21-inch Push Mower If you want a classic gas-powered mower that’s up for nearly every one of your lawn mowing needs, look no further than Craftsman’s push mower. Featuring a classic red paint scheme, the mower has side and rear discharge, and is also adept at mulching. It’s 149 cc engine is far from the biggest, but it’s more than powerful enough for medium to large-sized lawns and will last. And while it’s not the most high-tech piece of machinery, it does feature six adjustable cutting height levels. It also folds up for easy storage. Craftsman 3-in-1 21-inch Push Mower

2. WEN 4-in-1 Self-Propelled 21-inch Lawn Mower WEN’s lawn mower is a beast, but it’s also one that is easy to control. The brand’s machine is a self-propelled model that is a breeze to maneuver around your lawn. It’s also the only machine on this list that features a bagging mode of operation, in addition to mulching and front- and rear-discharge. Helping it do all this is an impressive 173cc gas-fueled motor that rotates the mower’s blade 2,800 times per second. WEN 4-in-1 Self-Propelled 21-inch Lawn Mower: $299.15

3. PowerSmart 22-Inch Lawn Mower If you’ve got a particularly large or demanding yard, PowerSmart’s mower is exactly what you’re looking for. The 22-inch behemoth is powered by a massive 200cc gas-powered engine that is more than hearty enough deal with grass that’s gotten out of control. The self-propelled machine is easy to maneuver, has both multi-discharge and mulching capabilities and five-levels of adjustable cutting height depth. And despite all that power, it’s easy to fold up and store in the garage or shed. PowerSmart 22-Inch Lawn Mower: $299.00