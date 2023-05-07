The 25 Best Gifts for Girlfriends, From High-End Handbags to Sparkling Jewels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

There are tiers in the world of gift giving. There are gifts for casual acquaintances, people that’ll make do with a nice bottle of red and a cute card. There are gifts for close friends, someone who you spend a decent amount of time hunting down that perfect item. Then, somewhere at the tippy top of that all-too-real gifting pyramid, you’ll find the girlfriend section, right next to spouses and in-laws, some of the toughest folks to shop for.

Your girlfriend is special, which is why searching for a gift that can match the same level of love, devotion, and care that you feel can be a cause for concern. It can leave you feeling panicked and flustered, two things to really avoid. You need a gift that shows her importance, without seeming too overwhelming or too inappropriate for whatever stage of the relationship you’re both at. Did you just begin a new fling or is she a long-time beau? These things matter. It’s a delicate scale you’re balancing here. You also need a gift that says how much you know your girlfriend, truly know her and all her favorite hobbies, interests, and activities. Bottom line: Your gal deserves something that’s as amazing as she is.

If you’re stressed out just from reading the above, you’re not the only one, believe us. We understand how it may seem impossible to find a gift that says all that. But never fear: We have curated this list of the best gifts for girlfriends, finding the perfect item for personalities of all kinds, from a sporty gal to a bookworm to a skincare lover to everyone in between.

Everyone likes things that smell nice. Some people, however, are scent savants, those who know their favorite notes that strikes their fancy. They are determined to have the best-smelling home. Does your girlfriend fit the this description? Then you can’t go wrong with Voluspa’s set of 12 signature mini candles. Hand-poured in the U.S. with 100 percent natural wicks, this delicious dozen, which includes warm Baltic Amber and fresh Moso Bamboo, are so diverse that it may even introduce your better half to her new favorite fragrance.

Buy Now on Sephora: $85

Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Pillowcase

As someone who has converted to silk-pillowcase lifestyle (and is a girlfriend to boot), I know that this offering from Brooklinen will delight any gal. For one, silk protects both your hair and skin from damage while you sleep, so you’re basically serving up self care without your girlfriend having to lift a finger. And the pillowcase is cool to the touch and breathable, so climbing into bed and catching some Zzzs has never been easier.

Buy Now on Brooklinen: $59

There is nothing, I repeat, nothing that is a more luxe self-care gift than a great plush robe. I’ll go down fighting on that one. Something that’s perfect for going-out prep or winding down for the night—that versatility is hard to find, but once you have it, it’s really hard to let go of. Plus, there’s something so glamorous about cocooning in a massive robe. Skin’s faux-fur robe, made from 100 percent recycled fibers and offered in two chic hues, will quickly become your girlfriend’s favorite piece of clothing. Just you wait.

Buy Now on Net-a-Porter: $225

Messika, known for its timeless creations, have added a little pizzazz to the traditional hoop earring with an openwork silhouette that’s adorned with diamond bezels on leek 18-karat white gold. This pair is sure to make a statement at any swanky soiree or at your next candlelit dinner for two.

One thing’s for sure: You can never go wrong with gifting your girlfriend a little blue box. And this bracelet from Tiffany’s will surely not disappoint, especially since it’s so easy to wear each and every day. The best part, though, may be the chain’s two interlocking circles, which will serve as a reminder of your commitment every time she sees them shine.

Buy Now on Tiffany & Co.: $375

A little bit of edge, a sleek 14-karat yellow-gold chain, and a romantic proclamation: This necklace really has it all. A fun twist on a traditional heart jewelry, Marrow’s Til Death pendant is that unique accessory that’s been waiting to join your girlfriend’s layers of necklaces. Or she can rock it solo and show off your undying love with ease.

Buy Now on Marrow: $1,000

There are endless upon endless hair care products on the market, making it hard to sift through what’s worthy for your scalp. One brand stands out in the crowd is Olaplex, a company that’s worth the hype. This nifty set lets your girlfriend test out the much-lauded No. 3 hair protector (a personal favorite of mine) as well as the Bond Maintenance shampoo and conditioner duo. If you’re lucky, your girlfriend may even let you steal some for yourself.

Buy Now on Dermstore: $99

This season (and any season, really) I’m loving hobo bags, a catch-all pouch for all my on-the-go necessities. They add some depth, some intrigue, to my outfit, playing oh so nicely with my casual looks but are dressy enough to wear on a night out. And this beautiful example from Khaite is no exception. It comes in two stunning hues, and is ready and waiting for your girlfriend to plop in her essentials.

Buy Now on Bergdorf Goodman: $1,600

For me, as a self-proclaimed perfume obsessive, it’s easy to say (type?) that a fragrance is a no-brainer for your girlfriend. Figuring the aroma she prefers, however, is tricky. Does she prefer sweet? Sultry? A little dash of nature? Luckily, Mojave Ghost will give you a little bit of everything, with a touch of that fruity sweetness at the top followed by crisp amber and cedarwood at its base. It’s a unique blend that makes an impression, so don’t be shocked when it becomes your girlfriend’s new signature scent.

Buy Now on Neiman Marcus: $205

These Dior sunnies imbue summertime cool, and they make enough of a statement without being obnoxious to wear on the daily. The chic butterfly acetate frame, which comes in three colors, will make these your girlfriend’s can’t-go-outside-without sunglasses all season long, from beaches to work trips to brunches. Plus, with 100 percent UVA/UVB protection, this pair does much more than just frame a face.

Buy Now on Bergdorf Goodman: $450

I have to admit: Fanny packs have captured my heart. Convenient, cute, and, above all else, a breeze to wear, they make jaunts around town so much easier—and hands-free. Your girlfriend will certainly appreciate a belt bag’s value, too, once you hand her this one from Lululemon. Coming in a wide array of neutral hues, it can easily slide around your waist or over your shoulder with just enough room for the essentials, including your phone. It’s also made from a 100 percent recycled nylon material that’s water repellent, so weather won’t limit where your partner carries her new bag.

Buy Now on Lululemon: $38

How could anyone forget the Ugg craze this past winter? (If you missed it, don’t stress too much, since actually getting your hands on a pair proved to be a perilous mission). But the shoe brand has always been a hallmark of comfy, cozy footwear, and this pair of slides certainly follows suit. Made from a puffy sheepskin, these are platforms shoes that your girlfriend will be all too happy to slip on.

Buy Now on Moda Operandi: $130

A luxurious, rich lotion is something everyone could add to their routine, something that bumps your skin care up from the bare minimum to over-the-top indulgence. Augustinus Bader’s selection of body care offerings do just that, especially its can’t-beat signature body cream. An intense hydrator that supports the skin barrier for a supple, smooth feel and packed with vitamins and antioxidants, this one is worth adding to your girlfriend’s lineup.

Buy Now on Saks Fifth Avenue: $185

Let’s set the scene. You’re going on a trip with your girlfriend. After a hectic day of travel, you finally reach the hotel room—only for her to discover that her jewelry has been thrown about higgledy-piggledy in her suitcase, all indistinguishable from one another. Not the best way to start a vacation. This is just one of many moments when a travel jewelry case would come in handy, saving her from time spent untangling and keeping all her favorite pieces in one place. And this case’s cute monogram is just the cherry on top.

Buy Now on Mark & Graham: $69 $55

Whether your girlfriend can rattle off tasting notes at the drop of a hat or is just dipping a toe into the vino game, this offering from us here at Robb Report is sure to be a gift worth remembering. Our 672 Wine Club membership (672 comes from the number of bottles that comes on a standard 56-case pallet of wine; the more you know!) lets you enjoy fantastic wines from boutique producers across California, sent to you four times a year. With each delivery, you’ll be shipped two bottles from three different brands, so you and your partner can uncork one now and store another in your cellar for later (a future date night, perhaps?).

Buy Now on 672: $600

Headphones that look as good as they perform are sometimes difficult to come across. Yet Apple’s AirPod Max has no problem doing both. The sleek facade, available in five muted tones, cover up the hi-tech audio system underneath, which features active noise cancellation, quality audio production, and other features that make it the ideal way for your girlfriend to rock out to her favorite tunes.

Buy Now on Target: $549

Give your girlfriend some colorful yet classic wrist candy with this chic timepiece from Bremont. The Solo Lady K’s beautiful multi-colored mother-of-pearl dial is surrounded by a case, measuring in at 34 millimeters, set with 60 white brilliant-cut diamonds. It adds just the right amount of glam to any look without being too overpowering for day to day wear.

Buy Now on Selfridges: $6,320

Spring has certainly sprung, and you know what that means: It’s headscarf season. Channel your inner Jennifer Coolidge in Sicily (thanks for the inspo, White Lotus Season 2) and rock this fun, silky polka-dot number from Gucci all summer long. Frankly, this headscarf will look good no matter where you decide to wear it.

Buy Now on Gucci: $570

Loungewear, something that’s a piece of cake to put on, something that feels good in. Something that throws outfit brain freeze out the window for good, a dependable fit you can count on. All these qualities can be found in this luxe pullover and sweatpants set, ready to let you take on the world with ease. Not to mention, it’s also made of cashmere.

Buy Now on Alo: $598

This bookmark certainly means business, but then again, so does your girlfriend if she devours books on the regular. Handcrafted in England by Aspinal, known for its timeless designs, this sterling-silver number is certainly worthy of holding her place on the page. Better still, it can be customized to say whatever you’d like, making it that much more meaningful.

Buy Now on Aspinal of London: $125

Whenever I curl up on the couch, I do so with a cozy blanket by my side, something that signals it’s time to unwind. Your girlfriend can do the same with this comfy throw from Overland. Made in Peru, the blanket is woven with warm wool, sure to comfort you on chilly nights and add a touch of beauty to your space while doing it.

Buy Now on Overland: $199

Blow drying your hair is an arduous task, no question. But when the results look as good as they do with this Dyson device, it makes the whole process so rewarding. Battling frizz, increasing shine, and adding some volume, it’s a hair accessory that will quickly become a favorite. Plus, this offering gives you everything you’d need for styling, all housed in one sleek case.

Buy Now on Sephora: $420

With this pair of kicks, you’re basically giving the gift of being able to strut about feeling as though you’re on a cloud. Hoka’s lightweight Bondi 8 sneaks are made for everyday jaunts, bringing all the comfort, balance, cushion you could ever want from your shoes. They also come in a variety of colors, from neutral white to striking blue, so there’s bound to be a choice your girlfriend would adore.

Buy Now on Hoka: $165

Finding a piece that meshes with your girlfriend’s every day style can be challenging. This sweet cotton-blend cardigan from Rag & Bone is up to the task, exuding elegance with its classic ivory hue and open-knit detailing. It’s the kind of versatile staple that may currently be missing from your partner’s closet—but not for long.

Buy Now on Rag & Bone: $375