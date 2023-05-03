The 25 Best Gifts for Moms, From Stylish Shoulder Bags to Chic Loafers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

She’s not a regular mom. She’s a cool mom. She’s a mom that’s worthy of something outside the proverbial box, something that’ll strike at her core and show her that you really care. Indeed, when it comes to the best gifts for matriarchs, follow this mantra: More is more.

She’s the one constant in your life, there for your angsty teenage years, your meltdowns, your soccer practices, your celebrations, your highs, your lows. This tight bond, perhaps the tightest of anyone you know, warrants something that goes the extra mile—and extra coins. You need to lavish her with something luxurious. Amaze her with something astounding. Warm her heart with something, well, heartfelt.

The best gifts for moms shouldn’t be ephemeral, nor should they be an afterthought. They should be meaningful. They should stand the test of time. They should reflect your close, personal relationship. And if you need help figuring out what that should be, check out the treasure trove below, a list of the ultimate finds that show her that she’s truly unique.

Jo Malone, characteristically, offers a feast for the senses: a seven ounce candle, made of soothing pine and eucalyptus, that’s housed in a glass container with sleek dots on the surface. Indeed, it smells just as good as it looks—a worthy addition to any posh abode. And if that isn’t enough, the stellar gift is also shipped in a sleek package.

“Always put your best foot forward”—a phrase espoused by moms the world over, a phrase that will set anyone up for success, a phrase that’s perfectly reflected in these delicious Chocolate Prada loafers cast in black patent leather.

The queen of any tony castle needs a fitting garment to match, a garment that she can lounge in with distinction, that feels and looks divine. Enter Gingerlily and its incredibly luxurious navy silk robe with white piping—a truly royal gift.

There are few decorative pieces that’ll make a house a home more so than a picture frame. Mantels and shelves lined with celebratory images, school portraits, and other captured moments add warmth and personality. Which is why they deserve to be encased in something elegant, something that’s light and fresh, something that’ll work in any interior and will stand the test of time. And hitting all these targets is this mint-green suede frame from Aerin.

There are aviators, there are wayfarers, there are sunglasses of all kinds. But when it comes to the fiercest, most attention-grabbing, and most glamorous style, the cat-eye is the top of the food chain. And if your mom shares the same qualities, this pair from La Pima, a Brazilian brand noted for its sleek and sculptural designs, will definitely put her in the spotlight.

From Thanksgiving to birthdays to Christmas dinner, there are many occasions when families are treated to an abundance of mouth-watering dishes, recipes that can be only found at home. Leftovers at these events are common, and so is mismatched Tupperware. This is why Caraway’s streamlined 14-piece food storage set, made of non-toxic ceramic-coated glass, makes for the ultimate gift for moms who spend hours whipping up feast only to have half-eaten plates after a feast.

Anything made of cashmere is always a grand gift, and the collection offered by Naadam is certainly the pick of the litter. Why? The brand designs some of the softest, sturdiest pieces, all of them made of recycled fibers. And this oversized cable-knit sweater—an item that’ll literally and figuratively warm your mom’s heart—is no exception.

Naadam’s sweater (see above) is made of quality cashmere, which means pilling is unlikely. But in the event that your mom has stuff that needs some TLC, forgo a lint roller and opt for Steamery’s Pilo 2, an efficient and effective fabric shaver that’ll make her pilling tops look as good as new.

Most moms often carry an arsenal, a batch of tools that they whip out of their bags at a moment’s notice to tackle whatever problem is at hand—including the occasional broken nail. They’re always prepared with files, clippers, what have you. Now, thanks to Victorinox, purveyor of the best pocket knives, she can have all these devices in one bright and blooming tool.

When it comes to loafers, shoes that permeate ease and luxury with a dollop of elan, Del Toro is the name to know. The brand, of course, offers a range of colors and patterns, but the fiercest of the bunch, one that’ll gel nicely with La Pima’s cat-eye sunglasses (see above), is this leopard-print pair.

Heart-shaped jewelry may be a cliché, but that doesn’t make it any less special or worthy of consideration—especially when it comes in the form of a streamlined 14K gold and mother-of-pearl necklace from Elizabeth Moore, a designer that consistently offers the most charming pieces.

Yes, a bouquet may not be the most unique gift, but it does get the message across. If you’re going to go this route, you might as well offer something that has more oomph, like a box of fresh flowers inspired by the New Botanical Gardens. Not only is the cluster from BloomsyBox vibrant and unexpected, a percentage of each purchase goes to the NYBG’s work in plant science and conservation, too.

Depending on her location, a day at the beach is not just about catching some rays and enjoying the view of the ocean blue. It is also about schmoozing and, quite frankly, showing off. This means that a regular ol’ beach bag isn’t going to work. Your mom is going to need something that’s refined. She’s going to need something that makes a stylish statement. She’s going to need this leather-trimmed raffia bag from Loewe.

Just like Loewe’s beach bag, Bang & Olufsen has introduced a design that takes speakers to new heights. Shaped in the form of a book, the audio brand’s Emerge is a device the can either take pride of place on a shelf or be hidden from plain sight. And it should go without saying the sound quality is topnotch, keeping to B&Q’s stellar reputation.

Many beauty brands talk a big game when it comes to anti-aging, but Guinot has a stellar reputation that exceeds most, one that’s rooted in proven results. This serum, for example, is made from a formula that blends amino acids and vitamin C, effectively minimizing the lines, wrinkles, and dark spots. It is also encased in a package that just begs to be shown off. All things considered, it’s no wonder that Guinot has achieved a cult status.

If this year’s Met Gala has proven anything, it’s that Chanel’s signature tweed has staying power. It’s a motif that instantly imparts class, distinction, and style—all the qualities that make a fabulous handbag. Yes, the maison’s quilted leather pieces have greater renown (your mom may have one or two already), but this bouclé iteration of the Classic is much more attention-grabbing and fun. It’s unexpected in the best way. Which means it’s sure to be a collector’s item in time.

A nice bottle of red or dry white is a decent gift, sure, but for moms who prefer something stiffer, Cierto has an assortment tequila that’ll really give her a kick. Indeed, the brand has many bottles to choose from, all of them soothing and tasty in their own right, but the Private Collection Añejo is truly the gold standard.

Frequent flyers understand that regular suitcases ain’t going to cut it. The best luggage needs to be durable, easy to handle, easy to maneuver, able to fit all the essentials without fuss, and, last but not least, stylish. Checking all these boxes is Tumi’s 19 Degree packing case, a beauty that features four dual-spinning recessed wheels, two TSA integrated combination locks, a frame system opening, and an exterior shell that’ll make everyone in the terminal know that she’s a card-carrying member of the jet set.

We live in a largely digital world where images are stored on servers and clouds. But if your material mom is looking for something tangible, something that will capture moments that she can frame or post on the refrigerator, Fujifilm’s Instax Mini is just what she needs.

Speaking of capturing moments, Matouk, a leader in luxury sheets, is offering a pillow, made of 600 thread count Milano Egyptian cotton, that can be personalized with embroidered messages, names, or dates, all surrounded by a frame of lilac florals. This is a gift that’ll definitely make her heart melt and remind her of your love every time she sees it.

Karma El Khalil’s designs are a marriage of opposites: They’re bold but dainty; modern, but have a wistful affection for the past. And her Lavender Waterfall earrings, made of iolite, cabochon quartz, and 18-karat gold, are a shining example of this sentiment. This pair will definitely make her eyes—and ears—sparkle with delight.

Does she have a wardrobe filled with wool overcoats? Are her drawers stacked with cashmere sweaters? Well, your mom’s dry cleaning bill must be through the roof. It’s par for the course. Here to help with her monthly—if weekly—expenses is Samsung’s AirDresser Clothing Care System, a slender closet of sorts that releases air and steam to relax wrinkles and remove dust and odors. Also, with this unit at home, she can save time trekking to her local dry cleaner.

Peter Arnell is a legend in both the advertising and fashion industries. His works include campaigns for Reebok, Donna Karan, Samsung, Pepsi, and a slew of other Fortune 500 companies. He has created some of the most indelible images of the past 40 years. Celebrating Arnell’s accomplishments is Peter Arnell: Projects 1980–2020, a new two-volume monograph that includes his greatest hits, personal stories from the man himself, and forewords from Tom Brady, Frank Gehry, and more. This is a gift that’ll captivate design enthusiasts and pop culture junkies alike.

When it comes to sumptuous sofas, Maiden Home is a cut above the rest. Why? The designs are exceptional, versatile, and customizable. Factor in the white-glove service and easy-to-use website, and it’s no wonder why the brand has accrued a sizable fanbase. And if your mom needs to spruce up her home and replace the dilapidated couch that’s been an eyesore for decades, look no further than the Dune.

Renisis’s Sardwell is a one-name wonder, a burgeoning jewelry designer that offers pieces that are sculptural, futuristic, and unlike anything else in the market. They are truly singular. Case in point: This captivating pearl necklace with a temple bow clasp, a wonderful update to the white strand your mom probably already has in her jewelry box.

