The Best Glass Baking Dishes for Brownies, Lasagna and More

Any chef will attest that a good baking dish is worth its weight in casserole. From lasagna and enchiladas to brownies and cobblers, these multipurpose workhorses can tackle an array of tasks and represent an invaluable part of your kitchen arsenal.

Sometimes referred to as casserole dishes or roasting pans, baking dishes come in a myriad of shapes and sizes but are most often rectangular and around 13 by 9 inches. Material-wise, they run the gamut from ceramic to glass. Glass is a great option as it allows you to easily monitor each dish throughout the cooking process. For instance, you can check how your blondies’ crust is browning just by taking a squizz through the glass.

But it’s not as simple as just picking any old dish. You need to pick between tempered glass and borosilicate glass, work out whether you want a lid or not, and decide upon the correct proportions. To help you out, we’ve curated four of the best glass baking dishes on Amazon to add to your cookware collection.

1. Simax Clear Rectangular Glass Roaster Simax’s 5-quart baking dish is made from shatter-proof borosilicate glass which can withstand extreme temperatures ranging from -40 degrees Fahrenheit to 542 degrees Fahrenheit. It has far greater thermal shock resistance than tempered glass, so you can move your dish straight from the oven to the freezer or fridge without worrying about it cracking. Measuring 16.5 by 11 inches, it has a generous 5-quart capacity making it the largest option on this list. That makes it perfect for baking large lasagnas or batch cooking recipes. The best part? If you don’t finish your dish, you can pop the leftovers straight in the freezer and they’ll be ready to microwave when hunger strikes. Pros: You don’t have to stress about sudden temperature changes thanks to the laboratory-grade borosilicate glass. Cons: The sizeable dish could be a little too big for some. BUY NOW: $24.99

2. Pyrex Basics 3-Quart Glass Baking Dish Pyrex has a reputation for crafting hardwearing and affordable cookware and this baking dish is no exception. Crafted from soda-lime glass, it’s dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave and oven safe. The glass is also non-porous so it won’t soak up flavors or stains. Perfect for picnics or potlucks, the dish comes with a matching plastic lid—BPA free, of course—that will prevent any drips or spills while you’re transporting your goodies. Spanning 13.2 by 8.9 inches, it has a 3-quart capacity and is ideal for baking casseroles or mac and cheese. Pros: Pyrex is a tried and true brand. Cons: Since it’s made from soda-lime glass, this dish is more susceptible to thermal shock than the borosilicate glass designs. BUY NOW: $25.19

3. Anchor Hocking Glass Baking Dishes What’s better than two glass baking dishes? Two, of course—especially when they’re both different sizes and can tackle different tasks. This set contains a 2-quart and a 3-quart glass baking dish, both of which are made from strong tempered glass that is microwave, oven, refrigerator and freezer safe. The larger dish is great for savory meals, like enchiladas and shepherds pies, while its smaller companion can handle sweet treats, such as brownies and cobblers. The two dishes also sit comfortably inside one another for easy storing. Pros: The duo is dishwasher safe, which makes cleaning a breeze. Cons: The set’s tempered glass construction makes it less durable than its borosilicate glass competitors. BUY NOW: $26.06