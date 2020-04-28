The Best Wine Carafes for Decanting Your Favorite Varietals

Enjoying a great glass of wine is about more than just the contents of your glass. It’s about the whole experience. And how your favorite Pinot finds its way to your glass can be a crucial part of that equation. That’s why a beautiful—and functional—carafe is a must-have for any self-respecting oenophile.

Though they come in many forms and materials, our favorites are usually made from glass both for the timeless aesthetics, as well as its weight and ease of cleaning. Of course, how each carafe is formed is just as critical. The appropriate dimensions give your chosen varietal room to breathe, releasing more complex flavors and olfactory notes. Here are our top four picks for the best carafes Amazon has to offer.

1. Georg Jensen Wine Carafe Georg Jensen has created stunning objects since 1866 and this wine carafe is no exception. Made with the company’s signature, sleek Danish aesthetic, the shape of the decanter helps aeration enhance the wine’s bouquet while a dimpled bottom makes for smoother pouring. Its beautiful glass body is topped off by a polished stainless steel spout and a silicone stopper helps keep your favorite vintage fresh. Pros: It doubles as art for your table. Cons: Among the more expensive picks on our list. BUY NOW: $195.00

2. Waterford Lismore Carafe Waterford crystal is famous for a reason: it’s timeless and made to the highest quality standards. Crafted from pure crystal, the brand’s carafe has a classic hourglass silhouette with an elegant, deeply etched diamond design across the exterior—it’s sure to be an heirloom. Plus, its shape is perfect for allowing wines and other spirits to breathe thereby achieving maximum flavor. Pros: Timeless looks and sturdy weight make this model a keeper. Cons: The style may not be as contemporary as some users might prefer. BUY NOW: $269.00

3. Kosta Boda Bruk Carafe Sleek but with an earthy touch, Kosta Boda’s carafe is among the more modern picks on our list. Made from glass, it has a leaner than average silhouette more akin to a wine bottle and closes with an oak wood topper. This model is capable of holding nearly 45 ounces of liquid, making it roomy enough to hold enough vino for a leisurely dinner. Pros: A slender silhouette creates a smaller countertop footprint. Cons: The silhouette might not allow your favorite bottle of wine to breathe quite as well as other options. BUY NOW: $49.95