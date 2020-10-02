The Best Glass Coffee Mugs to Bring Transparency to Your Caffeine Habit

Not all coffee mugs have to be clunky pieces of ceramic that you bought as a souvenir or got for free at a company event. In fact, there are plenty of design-forward mugs out there. One of the most beloved varieties is the glass coffee mug, which gives you a crystal-clear view of your hot drink.

Yes, you can drink coffee or tea out of a glass mug. But it can’t be just any glass—make sure that any glassware you’re using for hot liquids is borosilicate glass, which is stronger and can hold hot liquids without shattering. Another consideration when buying a glass mug is that they’re double-walled. This will help keep your beverage insulated, so it won’t get cold too quickly. The rest really comes down to preference—every mug will be a slightly different size and style, so it depends entirely on how big a cup of joe you’re pouring each morning.

You don’t just have to use these for coffee, either. The beauty of a glass mug is that, unlike other, chintzier coffee mugs, you’ll want to use them to hold other beverages too. Here, four of the best on Amazon.

1. Eparé Glass Coffee Mugs When it comes to glass coffee mugs, you can’t go wrong with this set from Eparé. The 12-ounce duo has a double-walled design—great for keeping your beverage hot and your fingers from burning—and is made of hand-blown glass. Its design also prevents condensation, so on the off chance that you do put some ice water in it, you won’t need a coaster. And, since it’s made of borosilicate glass, it can take a beating, and is completely dishwasher safe. Eparé Glass Coffee Mugs: $24.95

2. Brew to a Tea Insulated Glass Coffee Mug If you’re looking for a set of glass coffee mugs for both you and other coffee drinkers in your family, then Brew to a Tea’s offering is the best place to start. It includes four mugs, which can hold 16 ounces of liquid each—more than any other cup on this list. Like any good mug it’s made of borosilicate glass, so it can take a beating and not break. Plus, it won’t scratch or chip easily either, so it will stay looking good for years to come. If you’re just looking for a mug or two, though, this package may be a bit excessive. Brew to a Tea Insulated Glass Coffee Mug: $39.99

3. Kitchables Coffee or Tea Glass Mugs If you want to break from the traditional coffee mug look a bit, then Kitchables’ package is the way to go. It consists of two glass coffee mugs, which are both slightly taller and leaner than your run-of-the-mill offering. And they don’t sacrifice functionality, either, as both can hold 15 ounces of coffee or tea, which is significantly more than the 12-ounce norm. Most importantly, they’re very durable and can be put in the microwave or the dishwasher without any issue. Kitchables Coffee or Tea Glass Mugs: $27.99