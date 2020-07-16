The Best Glass Tumblers With Built-in Straws For Sustainable Sipping

There’s something about drinking from a proper glass that will just always feel a bit better than gulping from plastic. But, of course, the material has its limits. Yes, it may be easy to keep sanitary, but it is far more breakable than other materials in most instances. Most, but not all. If you’ve ever wanted to take your drink on the go, try snagging yourself a glass tumbler with a straw that’s meant for travel.

Usually made from tempered glass sheathed in silicone or another shock-absorbent and insulating material, it combines the convenience of a fast-food soft drink cup with the sustainability of real glassware. Plus, a tight-fitting lid means there’s less worry of a spill while driving or enjoying a warm day in the park.

It can be difficult finding the right model for you so we’ve done some digging and compiled a list of our four favorites from Amazon so you can be on your way (drink in-hand) in no time.

1. Tronco Glass Tumbler Capable of holding a full 20 oz of liquid, this tumbler is sure to keep you hydrated for some time. Its primary body is made from stain-, break- and odor-resistant borosilicate glass wrapped in a colorful silicone shell that not only helps regulate temperature but also ensures a secure grip. Its minimalist, columnar body is capped with a genuine bamboo lid with a tight-fitting seal to avoid spills and an opening large enough to accommodate the generous straw. Because of its insulated design, it works with beverages hot and cold alike and can be placed in the dishwasher whenever it needs a quick clean. BUY NOW: $14.99

2. Ello Kella Glass Tumbler Made from BPA-free glass, this tumbler is an eco-friendly choice capable of holding 20 oz of fluid. Unlike some of the other picks on our list, this model does not have a silicone jacket wrapped around the exterior. As such, it may not be the best choice if you’re primarily looking to consume hot liquids. It comes with a splash-resistant lid that snugly secures so your beverage of choice won’t become dislodged if you a hit a few bumps in the road. The very top also sports a ring of genuine cork to add a natural aesthetic touch. BUY NOW: $9.99

3. Ello Tidal Glass Tumbler Ello’s tumbler incorporates a textural geometric design across the exterior of its food-grade silicone sleeve to set it apart from most of the other models on our list. Not only does it enhance the aesthetics, but it makes sure you have a solid grip even if you’re sipping your morning smoothie while driving to work. All of its components are BPA-free (so you can feel safe enjoying your beverage) as well as dishwasher-safe so you won’t even have to concern yourself with the cleanup. Its sleek, transparent lid uses friction to create a tight seal meaning the chances of you wearing that breakfast smoothie are cut to an absolute minimum. BUY NOW: $9.99