The 10 Best Golf Travel Bags to Protect Your Clubs on the Road

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

Like millions of Americans, I recently got bitten by the golf bug again. It became a safe, socially distant outdoor activity that I enjoyed during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, when the abbreviation WFH became as common as WTF. I made it a priority to dust off my clubs, golf shirts, and travel bag, and play more. Honestly, who didn’t need something fun and physically active to do and talk about during those trying times?

Golf’s resurgence during the pandemic continues into 2023. Rounds played in the United States last year were 15 percent above the average of 2019, according to the National Golf Foundation, while the number of on-course participants increased to 25.6 million for a net gain of 500,000 over the previous year. Not only that, but a record 3.3 million people in the U.S. played on a golf course for the first time in 2022.

While there are plenty of indoor simulators, golf-entertainment venues, and traditional on-course opportunities in my own backyard, New York City, for me to enjoy, nothing beats swinging at some of the top courses in states such as Arizona, California, Florida, and the Carolinas, where golf is more than a weekend hobby. And with hopping on a plane becoming less restrictive, I’ve been itching to get to new locations, of course with one of the best golf travel bags money can buy.

With a suitcase packed full of polos in playful patterns in one hand and my clubs in a protective golf travel bag in the other, I’m ready to embark on my next adventure. Golf gear and sets cost a pretty penny, from four to five figures these days, so their safety when traveling is almost as important as making sure you arrive at your final destination in one piece.

I’m definitely not alone in my wanderlust. Thankfully, there are plenty of great options to keep your clubs protected. You don’t have to worry about the state of your prized possessions sliding down the conveyor belt at baggage claim or being piled up in a corner designated for oversized luggage. Here are our recommendations for the best golf travel bags for you to utilize on your next trip.

Best Overall Golf Travel Bag

Certainly living up to its name, the Sun Mountain ClubGlider Meridian golf travel bag will glide through the airport as you head to your flight. With four wheels, including two as part of an integrated leg set that easily retracts, you don’t have to worry about bearing the brunt of the weight of this bag and its contents on your trip. It’s easy to see why this product, available in multiple colors and featuring two external pockets, was awarded the Golf Digest Editors’ Choice award for six consecutive years.

Materials: Ballistic nylon.

Dimension: 52 x 14 x 14 inches.

Weight: 11.3 pounds.

Wheels: 4.

Buy Now on PGA Tour Superstore: $340

Buy Now on Amazon: $340

Most Rugged Golf Travel Bag

Crafted with rugged, abrasion-resistant 400D nylon, the Ping Rolling Travel Cover is as durable as it is easy to open, load, and even fold down. Featuring an outside pocket and six external handles to make transporting a breeze, the only drawback is the limited space for non-essentials, so you’ll probably have to put your golf shoes and other accessories in your carry-on. With a set of four sturdy and smooth urethane wheels and interlocking skid rails, this bag rolls smoothly over curbs and through the airport, giving you one less thing to worry about as you run to your terminal.

Materials: 400D nylon.

Dimension: 53 x 17 x 14.5 inches.

Weight: 8.9 pounds.

Wheels: 4.

Buy Now on TGW: $340

Best Everyday Golf Travel Bag

Developed by one of the most trusted names in the game, the Titleist Players Travel cover is a simple black bag built for functionality. It also has plenty of space. Featuring a large main compartment for your clubs, as well as an internal pocket for your golf shoes, you’d be surprised that it weighs just 7.5 pounds. Not only are your clubs secure in this padded polyester pull bag, but internal padded straps will give your stuff added protection when traveling.

Materials: 100 percent padded polyester.

Dimension: 51 x 15 x 18.5 inches.

Weight: 7.5 pounds.

Wheels: 2.

Buy Now on PGA Tour Superstore: $215

Best Lightweight Golf Travel Bag

Simple and lightweight, the Bag Boy T-660 Travel cover features a fully wraparound zipper that makes packing and unpacking your clubs efficient. If only playing golf was this easy! An internal compression strap helps stabilize the bag during travel, an oversized garment pocket is perfect for storing shoes and accessories, and deluxe in-line skate wheels offer smooth rolling. All this, and it only weighs 5.9 pounds.

Materials: 600D polyester.

Dimension: 52 x 12.75 x 12.75 inches.

Weight: 5.9 pounds.

Wheels: 2.

Buy Now on PGA Tour Superstore: $110

Best Multi-Use Golf Travel Bag

A mutt is a dog that’s a mix of multiple breeds. This perfectly describes Stitch’s Multiuse Traveler. An everyday roller duffle transforms into a golf travel bag with a single zipper, giving us the best of both worlds, not to mention something that can easily be stored. With a durable nylon padded top and extra reinforcement in high-wear areas, the MUT also comes with a torsion bar that expands and slides into your bag to help prevent damage to your club heads while traveling.

Materials: Ballistic nylon.

Dimension: 60 x 12 x 12 inches.

Weight: 8 pounds.

Wheels: 2.

Buy Now on Stitch Golf: $498

Most Tour-Trusted Golf Travel Bag

Trusted by PGA Tour and LIV professionals—including Rory McElroy, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler, and Jason Day—this travel golf bag from Club Glove is spacious and sturdy enough for these names to rely on week in and week out. Available in more than 20 colors, this single piece of burst-proof construction is made with 1000D nylon, is water resistant, and lasts five times longer than standard polyester. While it might be overkill for casual golfers, it certainly won’t need replacing anytime soon.

Materials: 1000D nylon.

Dimension: 51 x 19 x 16 inches.

Weight: 10.6 pounds.

Wheels: 2.

Buy Now on Amazon: $509

Most Stylish Golf Travel Bag

While many golf travel bags offer limited color options—usually black or gray—the Ogio Alpha Travel cover has a number of eye-catching colors and patterns that not only standout in the airport but also help you differentiate your bag from all the others. Made of durable 1200D polyester fabric with extra padding around the club heads for protection, this spacious bag also comes with reinforced compression straps with integrated handles for security and easy handling.

Materials: 1200D polyester.

Dimension: 51 x 13 x 14 inches.

Weight: 9.3 pounds.

Wheels: 2.

Buy Now on Ogio: $280

Best Hybrid Golf Travel Bag

The CaddyDaddy Enforcer Hard top is a great hybrid golf travel bag with a soft-sided body that’s complimented with a hardshell for additional protection. A full wraparound zipper makes packing and unpacking easy, while two oversized pockets offer enough extra space for your shoes, rain jacket and other accessories you may need on your trip. When you aren’t traveling, you can tuck the soft cover body inside the hard top for easy storage. All things considered, it’s no wonder why it’s the highest-rated travel cover brand on Amazon.

Materials: 1800D all-weather fabric.

Dimension: 51 x 13 x 15 inches.

Weight: 9 pounds.

Wheels: 2.

Buy Now on Amazon: $180

Best Convertible Golf Travel Bag

Upon first glance, the Sun Mountain Kube Golf Travel cover looks like a traditional piece of sturdy overhead luggage. But hidden within the carry-on is a golf travel bag. Made of a combination of ballistic-style nylon fabric with plastic shells at the top and bottom and dense foam padding, you can feel confident that your clubs are in safe hands. It’s available in eight colors that easily stand, ensuring that you can identify your clubs in a whole pile of luggage. You also can’t go wrong with this robust case that’s easy to use in an airport and easy to store until your next trip.

Materials: Ballistic-style nylon.

Dimension: 52 x 14 x 14 inches.

Weight: 6.8 pounds.

Wheels: 2.

Buy Now on Amazon: $253

Best Budget Golf Travel Bag

If you’re looking for a quality golf travel bag that offers plenty of protection and durability without breaking the bank, the MacGregor VIP II Premium Wheeled Travel Cover can’t be beat. With plenty of storage space for your clubs, shoes, and clothes, this bag features additional padding at the top for extra protection, while an internal anti-burst strap and three heavy-duty external straps keep your most prized possessions—including up to a 49-inch driver—secure and snug.

Materials: Premium 900D oxford fabric and liner.

Dimension: 54.3 x 14 x 15 inches.

Weight: 6 pounds.

Wheels: 2.

Buy Now on Amazon: $92

What to Consider Before Buying the Best Golf Travel Bags:

Like with anything in golf, from clubs and shoes to ball markers and rain jackets, there’s always a number of factors and key characteristics to consider before making a purchase. When trying to find the best golf travel bag, be sure to do your homework on the materials, price, weight, size, and additional features such as external pockets and number of wheels. Of course, don’t forget about personal preference.

Material: The most important factor when searching for a golf travel bag is its material. Whether you’re looking for a soft bag or a hardcover one, ensuring the interior and exterior will protect your clubs is the top priority. After all, that’s the whole point of a golf travel bag. Many options these days are made of ballistic-style nylon. Read: If it’s good enough for flak jackets, it’s good enough to protect your clubs. If you’re hesitant about softer nylon material covers, more heavy-duty hardcover or hardtop cases can withstand bumps and bruises during travel.

Weight and Size: Going hand in hand with a golf travel bag material is its weight and size. Obviously, bigger bags made of thicker materials are heavier. And the size should be substantial enough to fit all the essentials. If you need to stuff in a pair or two of shoes, additional outerwear, or other golf accessories, it’s always best to get something that’s spacious.

Special Features: Speaking of spacious, you won’t want all of those additional items flopping around on top of your clubs, so be sure to check out products with pockets and compartments that’ll securely house those items. If you’re lugging more than just clubs, opt for a four-wheeled bag, which will make schlepping through the airport more of a breeze.

Style: Once you’ve checked all of those boxes, as well as finding a product in your price range, the final thing to consider is the aesthetic. If you look good, you feel good, and hopefully play good. Which means choose the bag that suits your personal style, whether it’s a fun colorful pattern or all-business black. With more people taking to the skies to hit the links, it might behoove you to differentiate your bag, especially if you opt for the latter option, so you can easily identify it after you land. Nobody wants to waste time at baggage claim when you could be golfing.