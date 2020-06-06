The Best Gooseneck Kettles for Making Coffee or Tea

When it comes to boiling water, there’s more than one way to go about it. Some kettles are electric; others can be set on the stove. Their shape can differ as well: While many have a shorter, wider spout, others are leaner and longer. It all depends, of course, on what you’re brewing. And the easiest way to make a good cup of pour-over coffee is with a gooseneck kettle.

The the reason for gooseneck kettle’s name is obvious enough. Its spout is long, lithe and curved, like the neck of a goose. What are the advantages of this build? For one, it allows for a slower, more controlled flow of water. For another, it looks pretty cool. The former is key for pour-over coffee fanatics, as making this brew requires a great deal of patience—you’ll have to pour just a little bit of hot water in at a time. That’s not to say that you can only use a gooseneck kettle for one thing. You can easily use it to make tea as well.

Of course, although they all look more or less the same, not all gooseneck kettles are created equal. Here are four of the best.

1. Coffee Gator Gooseneck Kettle If you’re going to be handling hot water (and an equally piping hot kettle) then you’ll want a handle that you can count on. Coffee Gator’s grip is both ergonomic and cool to the touch, so you won’t have to worry too much about scalding yourself while brewing up a cup of coffee or tea. The 40-ounce kettle also has a temperature gauge, which helps you know exactly how hot the water is at all times. A triple layer base—which is comprised of aluminum sandwiched between layers of stainless steel—helps keep the pot from rusting and ensures that it can be used on virtually any stovetop. BUY NOW: $41.49

2. ChefBar Gooseneck Kettle If you’re looking for a traditional gooseneck kettle that won’t let you down, then ChefBar’s is just the ticket. It’s made of a sturdy stainless steel that won’t break under pressure—even if you fill the pot to its 40-ounce capacity. Plus, it’s specifically designed to keep water from boiling over, so you won’t have to worry about making a mess or ruining your coffee or tea if you’re just starting out. BUY NOW: $22.99

3. Bean Envy Gooseneck Kettle Bean Envy’s kettle is for the adventurer in all of us. (The adventurer that doesn’t want to sacrifice their coffee for the sake of thrill-seeking, that is.) The kettle has a triple-bottom design, so it’s safe to use on all stovetops (or campfires) and is made of medical-grade stainless steel. Plus, despite having a 40-ounce capacity, but is noticeably more compact than other kettles, so it’s no real hassle to bring it along on your next journey. BUY NOW: $34.95