The 25 Best Graduation Gifts to Celebrate Your Scholar’s Big Milestone

It’s that time of year again: The weather is warming, flowers are blooming, and that iconic graduation tune is being played (on loop) all over campuses throughout the country. Yes, “Pomp and Circumstance” season is upon us, and your child, sibling, cousin, or anyone else in between is about to take one giant leap into the next phase of their life. And we can think of no better way to celebrate this momentous milestone than with a great gift for your favorite graduate.

Note: The best graduation gifts shouldn’t be any ol’ thing you pluck from a shelf with abandon. They need to be purposeful, personal, glamorous even. They need to remind your soon-to-be degree holder of their special day for years to come. The luxe luggage set I got for my college graduation, for example, always brings back a flood of happy memories whenever I travel. It was practical and meaningful. It encouraged me to go the distance—literally.

This is exactly the kind of attitude that a graduation gift should elicit: celebration and motivation. Whether they’re getting a bachelor’s, a master’s, or a higher degree (we’re looking at you, future doctors and lawyers), be cognizant of the fact that they are no longer a college student. The present can be an elevated upgrade of a much-loved item they already own, such as a coffee maker or a pair of headphones. Or you can use this as a chance to introduce a new level of luxury to their daily routine—something they definitely deserve after surviving all-nighters and grueling lectures.

No matter which route you chose, your gift should be something that lives up to the enormity of this event. If you find that a little daunting, never fear. We have curated the 25 best graduation gifts that your scholar is sure to use, love, and cherish forever.

The best companion for your graduate may be a sleek new watch—a piece of wrist candy that exudes elegance in any real-world scenario, from the boardroom to happy hour. Tudor’s new 37 mm Black Bay 54 is just that option, sporting a stainless-steel case and bracelet, a striking gilt-inflected dial and a unidirectional bezel. An homage to the brand’s first diver—and one of Robb Report editors’ favorite new watches of the year, this piece is a graduation gift that its keeper will treasure for years to come.

Buy Now on Watches of Switzerland: $3,850

Like I said before, a new set of luggage is a graduation present that’s definitely worth giving. It can carry your graduate (and all their travel necessities) on whatever journey they embark on next. You want to pick one that’ll survive any turbulence in the air and on land, comes with plenty of space to hold the essentials, and actually looks good while doing it. This sleek option pairs the innovative designs of Tumi with the iconic hues and engineering prowess of supercar maker McLaren. It’s certainly a match made in heaven: This carry-on’s sleek silhouette holds an easy-to-reach front compartment, roomy interior space, and a handy hanger section—perfect for keeping your graduate’s clothes crisp and clean for all the work trips they’re sure to have coming up.

Buy Now on Tumi: $1,795 Buy Now

A new beginning calls for a new bag. Mansur Gavriel’s classic leather purse imbues any fit with a good dose of minimalism—meaning it’ll pair perfectly with a variety of looks, from the office uniform to weekend attire. With a suede-lined interior and a roomy pocket, this bag will hold your graduate’s belongings with the care they deserve. A cup of coffee in one hand, this luxe catch-all bag on the other: We’ve never met a more perfect pair.

Buy Now on Mansur Gavriel: $545 Buy Now

This one’s for the music lovers—or perhaps someone who wants to stay extra focused as they commute to their new job. A winner of Robb Report‘s 2023 Audio Awards, Bose & Wilkins’s Pi7 S2 come with high-resolution sound, meaning your favorite tunes are of the upmost quality, and sweet noise-canceling tech, so your graduate can truly concentrate on the task in front of them and let everything else (including new-job jitters) fade into the background.

Buy Now on Bowers & Wilkins: $399

Anyone can gift an alumni sweater or a mug, but you want to give your college student something unique. Something original. Look no further than this customized offering; simply pick a college and the Etsy shop will generate a print displaying a rendering of that campus map, just for them. You can add your graduate’s name, their diploma, their class—basically, anything you want the art to say.

Buy Now on Etsy: $31

It’s no secret that coffee runs in the veins of most people from 9 to 5. And this contraption from AeroPress has made brewing that perfect cup of joe easier than ever. All you have to do to use this product, which gives you maximum flavor without any bitterness, is add coffee and water, then stir and press for a delicious brew. It’s that easy. Better still: It’s portable, so your on-the-go grad can enjoy their caffeine of choice, from espressos to lattes, wherever life takes them next.

Buy Now on Amazon: $40

Whether your graduate is a whiz in the kitchen or is heavily reliant on the dining hall, something that’ll give their kitchen a necessary upgrade is this pro-level skillet from Smithey. Sporting a useful extended handle and a satin-smooth polished finish (not to mention it looks good enough to use as a piece of kitchen decor), this pan is the Goldilocks of cookware: not too big for a new kitchen, not too small for daily cooking. It’s seriously just right.

Buy Now on Smithey: $110

This suave whiskey glass from Norlan, a glassware brand focused on adding modern flair to the whiskey industry, will certainly upgrade any bar cart. Made for drinkers who like their whiskey chilled, this piece oozes sophistication and is certainly a worthy vessel for any liquor. Plus, when your graduate finally has guests in their new space, they’ll be proud to show the glass off.

Buy Now on Bespoke Post: $50

The perfect bag for a speedy overnight work trip (or a weekend vacay with some pals), this chic duffle makes quick jaunts a breeze, with enough room for every last thing on your graduate’s packing list—and then some. Ghurka has been in the luxe bag business since 1975, crafting pieces that are made to carry you anywhere and to ensure you look good while doing it. And with its smooth leather profile and a detachable (and adjustable) shoulder strap, its No. 96 does just that.

Buy Now on Ghurka: $1,695

Wallets are known to take a beating from daily use. Give one that’s crafted to last, like this slim leather option from Bottega Veneta in the brand’s signature weave pattern. It has eight card slots and four additional compartments, ensuring there’s enough space for all the necessities. It also comes in array of neutral and bright hues—and who knows, one could perfectly match your grad’s (former) school colors.

An air fryer truly may be the best gift I’ve ever been given. It has revolutionized my kitchen experience, turning me into someone who actually wants to learn new recipes. (And that’s a feat worth bragging about, trust me) Convert your new grad to the sweet life with a Ninja air fryer; this one can reach temps up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and can be used to whip up pretty much anything you’d want, from chicken parmesan to a loaded baked potato in one easy step.

Buy Now on Amazon: $130 $100

A diploma frame is one grad gift that’s foolproof. After all, they worked their butt off for this diploma, and they deserve to display it proudly, whether that be in their office or somewhere in their home. And this sleek option comes in a two-pack, perfect if you have multiple grads to celebrate this season or know someone who’s getting a dual degree (more power to them!).

Buy Now on Amazon: $45

Over the last few years, casual work attire, something that evokes an effortless ease but still seems professional, has gained more and more momentum. Todd Snyder has perfected that paired-down yet put-together look, and its Madison suit jacket is the prime example, a fantastic piece to add to any blossoming wardrobe. Whether this piece, with its relaxed fit and linen fabric, is headed to hour-long meetings or to a swanky event, there’s no need to stress about looking good.

Buy Now on Todd Snyder: $498 Buy Now

Alarm clocks are certainly a nosy (and noisy) piece of tech, intruding on those much-need Zzzs; especially when your grad is adjusting to a new schedule, a regular old clock may be more irritating than it’s worth. Ready to help them out is this nifty design from Hatch. Called the Restore 2, this sleep tool will wake you each more with a gradual, peaceful sunrise-mimicking light, accompanied by birdsong. When it’s time to wind down, a sunset will be your guide, along with the soothing sounds of waterfalls or an acoustic guitar strumming softly at a campfire, among other options. Consider shrill alarms a thing of the past.

Buy Now on Hatch: $200 Buy Now

For day-to-day use, you can’t find a better bag than this Kurt Geiger crossbody. Crafted from a soft leather in a chic parquet pattern, this accessory is ready to go with your grad wherever they roam—and the fun metal eagle head is just enough to set them apart from the crowd. Also, there’s nothing better than being hands-free when you’re on the go.

Buy Now on Kurt Geiger: $245

Keeping hydrated is key, and keeping your drink cool for hours on end is just as important. Luckily, that is exactly what Yeti’s water bottles are designed to do. Besides looking sleek on a desk and touting on-the-go ease, this bottle will also stop your grad from constantly adding more ice. If hot beverages are preferred, never fear: This water bottle can keep those warm for you, too.

Buy Now on Yeti: $50

Tom Ford Full-Grain Leather Passport Holder

Oh, the places they’ll go! And if those places include some international travel, you’ve got your grad ready for take-off with this sleek passport holder from Tom Ford. It’s nice to know that all their travel necessities are together in one place, so that flustered, panic-inducing moment when they think they’ve misplaced their license in front of security can be a thing of the past (we’ve all been there). With this accessory, there’s plenty of space to hold a passport, cards, and any other docs that are crucial for upcoming trips—all housed in a timeless black leather case.

Some of the best gifts you can give is one that you know will be worn again and again, day in and day out. That definitely applies to Sergio Tacchini, which just came out with this piquè cotton polo in honor of the annual Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters Tournament. Available in a striking navy or a clean white, it’s a gift made for a grad that loves tennis—and even if they don’t, they’ll appreciate the chic offering all the same.

Buy Now on Sergio Tacchini: $55

A new signature scent can define a new era. It sets the tone for what impression you want impart, since it’s often a smell that people begin to associate with the wearer. And the right smell can be just the thing to foster a confidence boost: Smell good, feel good, right? With Prada’s Lunda Rossa Carbon cologne, your graduate will be putting their best foot (and scent) forward, thanks to notes of Italian bergamot, woodsy patchouli, and fresh lavender.

Buy Now on Sephora: $115

It’s time for your graduate to upgrade to the big leagues. Vitamix has its reputation as a blender powerhouse for a reason, and the A3500 just proves it. As one reviewer describes it, it was “love at first blend.” This bad boy can whip up soups, dips/spreads, and frozen desserts (milkshakes, anyone?), and it touts a spiffy self-cleaning function. Perfect for hosting or honing in on some cooking skills, this blender is truly is a top-tier kitchen accessory, just waiting to take its place in a new apartment.

Buy Now on Saks Fifth Avenue: $650 $600

An amazing knife will cut your grad’s prep time in half (see what we did there?). This high-quality offering from Mac can slice through it all, from apples to potatoes to any other ingredient that’s imperative to a newfound recipe. Made for everyday use, it’s also well balanced and a good length—things that can make or break time spent in kitchen.

Buy Now on Amazon: $145

Never underestimate the power of a good accessory, especially one that can easily jump from casual to formal fits faster than you can say “bracelet.” John Hardy knows exactly what we mean, and that’s why its classic chain bracelet is an ideal gift for your grad. With a sleek design and a sterling-silver clasp, it adds just the right amount of detail to any look, all while being fashionable enough for daily wear.

Buy Now on John Hardy: $375

Give your grad something else to flaunt other than their new degree. These Anita Ko hoops, in a stunning 18-karat gold, go with every style under the sun. Great for stacking with other earrings but bold enough to stand on its own, this pair is that last finishing touch that makes an outfit go from great to perfection in mere minutes.

Buy Now on Net-a-Porter: $4,150

If your graduate is taking their degree and heading out on their own, they may need a few essentials: a new bed frame, a striking coffee table, a sleek dresser perhaps. Good thing they’ll have this handy dandy tool kit from Hoto to help them put each piece together. The 5-piece set has everything you’d need, from an adjustable screwdriver to a magnetic hammer. Plus, it’s all housed in a chic case, something that can easily slide right onto a shelf without looking too bulky.

Buy Now on Hoto: $110

Besides showing up late for your first day on the job, one of the next worse things may be showing up with wrinkled clothing. First impressions matter, people! Save your grad from that disheveled fate with Conair’s handheld steamer. It heats up in just 40 seconds and comes with five settings, so everything from polos to sweaters can be wrinkle-free in mere minutes.