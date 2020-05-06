The Best Grapefruit Knives to Make Breakfast Prep Easier Than Ever

Anyone who’s spent time in the kitchen knows there’s a knife for basically every type of food. Take, for example, the grapefruit, which can be cumbersome to cut with a standard paring knife. That’s why you’ll want to use a grapefruit knife the next time you feel like making a fruit salad.

The grapefruit knife is a small curved blade with two serrated edges that are specifically designed to hug the curves of the fruit. Its tiny saw-like edge can precisely cut through the thick and waxy peel and separate it from the actual fruit itself. While that may not seem like something you need in your kitchen, anyone who’s tried to neatly cut a grapefruit (or orange) without one knows how useful it is.

If grapefruits are a staple of your diet, then it’s time to invest in a dedicated knife. Here are four you’ll want to consider.

1. Messermeister Pro-Touch Grapefruit Knife The Messermesiter Pro-Touch is a no-frills grapefruit knife that works exactly as advertised. Featuring a 4-inch blade, the knife is the ideal way to separate the breakfast fruit from its sometimes-pesky pit. Just as effective on other citrus fruits, the knife’s blade is made from thick-gauge stainless steel that won’t rust, bend or deform over time, meaning you’ll get years of use out of it. Pros: Simple aesthetic that’s available in either black or red. Cons: It’s not the most sophisticated-looking piece of cutlery. BUY NOW: $21.35

2. Rösle Stainless Steel Grapefruit/Orange Knife Grapefruit knives tend to look one of two ways: old fashioned or toy-like. Not Rösle’s though, which sports a sleek modern look that will turn heads. In addition to a curved blade that features two serrated edges, the cannelle has also been sharpened on both sides to facilitate cleaner cutting. Plus, the German knife’s water-tight handle is perfectly balanced to give you better control over each slice. Pros: Sleek modern look helps it stand out from its peers. Cons: Some may think it looks a bit antiseptic. BUY NOW: $31.95

3. Norpro Nonstick, Squirtless Grapefruit Knife One look at Norpro’s bold knife and you’ll know exactly what it’s for. Featuring two serrated blades, one on each side, the knife features a playful yellow and pink color scheme. But as eye-catching as it may be, the knife is most noteworthy for its two blades. Well, actually, make that three, because in addition to the traditional grapefruit cutting blade, it also features a dual blade that better separates the fruit from its interior membranes. Pros: A knife that can cut grapefruits in two ways. Cons: Might be too colorful for some kitchens. BUY NOW: $15.98