The Best Grill Brushes for Keeping Your Barbecue Sparkling Clean

Four scrubbers for keeping your grill sparkling clean.

Even the best grill will need a fair bit of maintenance. After cooking some food on it, carbon deposits will develop on the grates, which can cause heat to not distribute as evenly. The solution? A good grill brush, which will help scrub away all the grit and dirt from your grill.

One of the first considerations in a good grill brush is a long handle. Your grill may still be warm when you clean it, so it’s important that you don’t get too close. Another is durability—you’ll be using the brush to scrape off pieces of food and chunks of carbon, so you’ll want something tough. And if it’s not made of hardy steel, it may just break.

Most importantly, though, is a grill brush that will help you approach the task from multiple angles. Many have a scraper component as well as a brush component, which will help chip away at pretty much any debris that’s accumulated. Here, four of the best on Amazon.

1. Grillart Grill Brush and Scraper

When it comes to grill brushes, you want a tool that can clean any surface from any angle. Grillart’s versatile brush does just that, as its wire bristles roll forward and backward like wheels with ease, so you can get rid of grime in no time at all. The grip is made of soft, non-slip material, so it’s reliable and comfortable to hold. Its scraper can also chisel away any bigger messes.

Grillart Grill Brush and Scraper

Grillart Grill Brush and Scraper: $22.95

2. Grillbot Automatic Grill Cleaning Robot

Tired of scrubbing away at your grill every time you want to use it? Grillbot takes the hassle out of cleaning: all you have to do is put it on the grates, press a button, and the device gets right to it. The little wonder will make an alarm sound once the grill is clean and afterward, all you have to do is throw its three rotating brass brushes in the dishwasher before you do it all over again. It’s like a Roomba, only for your barbecue.

 

Grillbot Automatic Grill Cleaning Robot

3. Cuisinart Comfort Grill Cleaning Brush

If you’re still new to grilling, then you’ll want a brush with a long reach, so you don’t risk burning yourself on a grill that’s still warm. Cuisinart’s is 18.5 inches long, so it’s great for beginners and is made of durable stainless steel. Plus, the handle has a silicon cushion and is ergonomically designed, giving you a better, more comfortable grip.

Cuisinart Comfort Grill Cleaning Brush

Cuisinart Comfort Grill Cleaning Brush: $14.81

4. Grillinator BBQ Grill Brush

Grillinator’s grill brush is made out durable steel, but if something does happen to it, the brand has a solution. If its steel bristles begin to wear out, you can replace the brush head with a new one—that way, you don’t have to go out and buy a whole new brush. The contoured rubber handle makes for a comfortable grip and, at 14 inches, it’s long enough to keep you safe from burns.

Grillinator BBQ Grill Brush

Grillinator BBQ Grill Brush: $34.95

