The Best Grill Cleaner to Keep Your Barbecue Setup Spick and Span

There are few things worse than getting prepped to cook a juicy steak and then finding out the grill is still caked in grease from the last cookout. The best way to avoid this is to buy yourself a good grill cleaner that will get you pumped to clean down your equipment after every backyard party. In fact, if you pick the right type of tool, you may even look forward to getting your grill sparkling clean.

Grill cleaners can come in a variety of different forms depending on what you’re after. There are hardwearing brushes that use sheer scouring power to remove tough grit, as well as sturdy scrapers that slide along the cooking surface to eliminate stubborn grill residue. Both are fit for the task but have slightly different benefits.

To help you decide, we’ve selected four of the best grill cleaners on Amazon that make perfect cleaning companions. There’s no excuse for a dirty grill now.

1. The Sage Owl Grill Scraper The Sage Owl’s grill scraper looks a little like a ninja star, which is fitting since it will combat even the most caked-on grease. The scraper has 13 specially shaped grooves that allow it to clean the widest variety of grills, from a flat top to a simple charcoal burner. It’s crafted from heavy-duty stainless steel which promises to outlast other materials, like wood and brass. It’s also nice and sharp to cut through tough residue. The compact design can be easily stashed in your pocket for cleaning on the go or affixed to a long aluminum handle should you wish to clean your grill while it’s still hot. The Sage Owl Grill Scraper: $32.34

2. Easy Function Grill Scraper While Easy Function’s wooden grill scraper may not last as long as its stainless steel counterparts, what it lacks in longevity, it makes up for in sensitivity. Crafted from high-grade pinewood, the gentle scraper can be used on all types of grills, including cast iron, porcelain and ceramic, and promises a true scratch-free clean. Of course, it still plenty powerful thanks to its nifty scalloped edge that will get into every nook and cranny to get rid of gunk and char. On top of that, the more you use the scraper the better and more effective it becomes. Easy Function Grill Scraper: $20.90

3. Kona Safe/Clean Grill Brush What’s better than one grill brush? Three, of course. Kona’s clever design features a trio of brushes at the head to give you the best possible clean. Crafted from hardwearing stainless steel, it’s said to be 125 percent more rigid than a conventional brush and will last five times longer. The brush doesn’t actually have any bristles, instead, it uses looped steel to clean. That means you don’t have to worry about any dangerous metal bristles falling out and contaminating your food. The brush is fitted with a nice long handle to keep your hand away from the heat while you clean and is safe to use on all types of grills. Kona Safe/Clean Grill Brush: $21.95