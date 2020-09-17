The Best Grill Covers for Protecting Your Backyard BBQ

If you’ve spent time, effort and a small fortune investing in a high-quality grill, protecting it from the elements is vital. Rain and snow may cause your equipment to rust, while excessive sunlight can wreak havoc on your grill’s exterior finish. Fortunately, a simple grill cover can solve all of that.

Contrary to popular belief, you don’t have to buy a cover that is the same brand as your grill. Sure, donning your Weber in a matching Weber cover looks smart, but it’s far from essential. Nowadays, there is a myriad of manufacturers designing top-notch covers that are compatible with any type of grill.

The most important quality is the material. You’ll want to opt for something that’s water-resistant to keep your grill nice and dry. Of course, it doesn’t hurt if the cover looks good, too. Here, four of the best grill covers on Amazon that will protect your barbecue gear in style.

1. Grillman Premium BBQ Grill Cover If you’re looking for a versatile cover that can fit a wide range of grills, your search ends here. Grillman’s extra-wide design is compatible with all the big-name brands, from Weber to Char-Broil, and offers a great level of protection. The cover is 58-inch long by 24-inches wide by 48-inches high and features straps that can be tightened to achieve a nice snug fit. This will prevent the cover from blowing away in strong winds. The heavy-duty Oxford material can handle anything you throw at it and is also PVC lined to shield your grill from water. Grillman Premium BBQ Grill Cover: $39.99

2. Weber Spirit II 300 Series Grill Cover Buying a cover that is the same brand as your grill results in a cohesive overall look and also guarantees a perfect fit. Designed specifically for Weber grills, this cover is compatible with models in the Spirit II 300, Spirit 300 and Spirit 200 series. You can even enter your model number to double-check. The cover itself is crafted from a hardwearing water-resistant material that can withstand any type of weather. It also features UV inhibitors that prevent the black fabric from fading and keep it looking sharp. The fastening straps, meanwhile, ensure the cover stays in place. Weber Spirit II 300 Series Grill Cover

3. Patio Watcher Grill Cover Sometimes bigger is better. Case in point: Patio Watcher’s extra-large grill cover. At 64 inches in length, it’s by far the biggest option on this list and is compatible with grills of many different styles and brands. Fashioned from durable woven polyester, the cover is water-resistant and features two structured air vents to reduce condensation. The vents also stop the cover from ballooning in high wind. Reinforced padded handles allow grillers to easily remove the cover, while a hem cord ensures a nice tight fit. Patio Watcher Grill Cover: $29.98