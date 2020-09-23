The Best Grill Lights to Brighten Up Any Outdoor Kitchen

One of the not-so-great parts of outdoor grilling is the lack of lighting at night. With a dark night sky, it’s difficult to tell exactly how charred your steak or veggies are getting. As a result, you are more likely to overcook your ingredients and nobody likes a burnt ribeye. Fortunately, barbecue pros have devised a very simple solution for this dim predicament. It’s called a grill light and it’s a straightforward as it sounds.

The bright barbeque companion is attached to the grill by a magnet or clamp to illuminate your outdoor cooking area. LEDs are universally the bulbs of choice as they are cheap to run, promise great longevity and produce a high amount of light. In terms of design, grillers can opt for a gooseneck which allows for flexible movement or a sturdy stationary light. Both have their benefits, it’s just down to personal preference.

Here, four of the best grill lights on Amazon that promise to brighten up your barbecuing setup.

1. Livin’ Well Magnetic BBQ Grill Light Looking for a grill light with great flexibility? Your search ends here. Livin’ Well’s design features a long 24-inch gooseneck that can be easily adjusted to shine light wherever you need it. The base is fitted with a strong magnet base, along with a rubber-padded clamp. This means you can choose to affix the light to your grill or a nearby table or workbench. The light itself features 12 LED bulbs that can comfortably illuminate any cooking area for more than 30,000 hours before you need to change the AAA batteries. The light is, of course, water-resistant and can be used in light rain or mist. Livin' Well Magnetic BBQ Grill Light: $31.24

2. Zeust Sirius Barbecue Grill Light Zeust’s nifty grill light attaches directly onto your grill to illuminate the entire cooking surface clearly. It features ten super bright LEDs that together emit an impressive 105 lumens to ensure no ingredient stays in the dark. Thanks to special MeltGuard technology (nylon and glass fiber) the light can withstand extreme heats and will not warp or melt. It also features smart touch technology that allows you to easily switch off the light even if you have your hands full. On top of that, it’s dead easy to install. Zeust Sirius Barbecue Grill Light: $24.99

3. Yukon Glory LED Grill Light It’s imperative that your chosen grill light stays in place all night. To guarantee this, Yukon Glory’s design is fitted with an extra-strong magnet to hold it nice and steady. If that fails, it can also be attached via the built-in clamp. Crafted from lightweight aluminum, the waterproof light can be used rain or shine and features a rotating 23-inch gooseneck for further flexibility. The bright LED lights run on AAA batteries and promise fantastic longevity. Say goodbye to grilling in the dark, gents. Yukon Glory LED Grill Light: $24.97