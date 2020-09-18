The Best Grill Mitts To Protect Your Hands While Barbecuing

Grilling is not the safest of activities, especially for the clumsier cooks in the mix. From piping hot grill grates to searing oil, there are a thousand and one things that can go wrong and result in an injury. That’s why every home griller should invest in a pair of good grill gloves.

A heavy-duty riff on your household oven mitts, this heat-resistant sidekick will prevent your hands from getting singed or burnt on your grill equipment or any hot ingredients. What’s more, most designs offer a textured finish that allows you to get a good grip on even the greasiest of foods. That’s right, you can manhandle that Boston butt or brisket all you like.

Since you’ll likely use the mitts on a regular basis, it’s worthwhile investing in a high-quality pair. Here, we’ve selected four of the best grill mitts available on Amazon to don during your next cookout.

1. Heatsistance Heat-Resistant BBQ Gloves Heatsistance wasn’t messing about when it designed these barbecue gloves. Fitted with long sleeves that measure an extra 14 to 18 inches, the mitts protect not only your hands but your forearms, too. That means they are not only great for grilling but can also be used when tending campfires or brewing beer. Crafted from high-quality materials, each glove is heat resistant up to an incredible 932 degrees-Fahrenheit and coated in food-grade neoprene, which gives you the ability to handle pretty much anything. The gloves are also waterproof and can be stored outside next to the grill for easy access. Heatsistance Heat-Resistant BBQ Gloves: $30.99

2. Grill Heat Aid Extreme Heat-Resistant BBQ Gloves Grill Heat Aid’s barbecue gloves are crafted from high-grade aramid fabric that promises to shield you from extremely high heats while ensuring you still have plenty of dexterity. Like Heatsistance’s pair, the gloves can withstand heats up to 932 degrees-Fahrenheit which makes them one of the best pairs on the market. Given their flexible construction, the gloves are extremely useful in tasks that require finesse, such as using a smoker or deep fryer. They can also be used indoors and are the least bulky option on this list. Grill Heat Aid Extreme Heat-Resistant BBQ Gloves: $35.11

3. Jolly Green Products Ekogrips BBQ Gloves These gloves are one of the best sellers for a reason. Crafted from silicone, they feature a non-slip textured finish to ensure you get a good grip on whatever oily utensils or ingredients you may be grabbing. Each glove is heat resistant up to 425 degrees-Fahrenheit and will protect you against all the hot items in your grilling area. The gloves are 100 percent waterproof and feature reinforced finger webbing to prevent rips or tears. What’s more, they’re dishwasher safe so cleaning is a cinch. Jolly Green Products Ekogrips BBQ Gloves: $26.55