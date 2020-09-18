The Best Grill Pans for Searing, Sautéing and More

The smell of a smoky grilled may evoke memories of poolside barbecues and summer gatherings, but the dishes that get created on a grill can be enjoyed all year long—thanks to top grill pans like these. Made for everything from searing steaks to pressing paninis, a grill pan is a useful tool to have in your cookware arsenal.

Available in a variety of shapes and sizes, the typical grill pan has a heavy bottom, a long handle and a ribbed surface. Some models also come with an accompanying ribbed press, which is the tool that creates those distinctive searing marks on your food. In addition to classics like burgers and chicken, you can grill veggies and sandwiches on these pans, or use them for sautés and stir fry.

From cast iron models to colorful enamel-covered versions, here are four of the best grill pans available on Amazon.

1. Le Creuset Signature Square Skillet Grill Bring the taste of an outdoor grill to your indoor table with this heavy-duty, dishwasher-safe pan from the experts at Le Creuset. Made of safe, chip-resistant enameled cast iron and available in a variety of colors, the square pan features high ridges to allow any excess fat or grease to drain, and two drip-free spouts from which you can pour it out. The shape and materials ensure that things cook evenly, and the stylish design means you can serve your creations right from the pan. Le Creuset Signature Square Skillet Grill: $184.95

2. Lodge Cast Iron Square Grill Pan Whether you need to sear, fry, sauté or stir fry, this cast iron grill pan can take care of that. Coming in at a generous 10.5-inches, the pre-seasoned pan holds heat evenly, making it ideal for slow-cooking, and can also be used on all types of cooking surfaces—from stovetops and grills to campfires. Along with the included silicone handle cover, two assist handles help with balance as you move from stove to table. Lodge Cast Iron Square Grill Pan: $24.99

3. Cuisinart Chef’s Classic Grill Pan From venerable cookware brand Cuisinart comes this 12-inch round grill pan that’s ideal for crafting one-pot recipes. The non-stick interior and cool-grip handle make it easy to sauté veggies and herbs, while the tapered, drip-free rim is helpful when it comes to pouring out excess fat after cooking meats. Unlike many other grill pans, this one comes with a tempered glass cover for when you need to simmer things, too. Cuisinart Chef's Classic Grill Pan: $29.99