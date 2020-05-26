The Best Grill Presses for Making Perfect Burgers and More

A grill flickering to life is one of the most beautiful things in the whole world. It’s more than just a sense though; rather, it’s a whole feeling that evokes summer rooftops with good friends and cold drinks as burgers and steaks sizzle and sear on the grill. However, as great as that experience is, there’s a way to make things even better.

Adding grill press with your grilling experience is far more than just accessorizing; it has a number of practical uses and benefits. A grill press helps to keep your meat closer to the cooking surface, allowing for an even heat distribution across the surface. That allows for an overall richer overall taste. Furthermore, it helps to ring fat out of the meat while retaining all the other rich and juicy flavors.

Grill presses are a simple way of making the food you love taste even better. Here are four of our favorites on Amazon.

1. Lodge Cast Iron Grills Press As with all of their cast-iron products, Lodge’s grill press sits at the intersection of great value and quality craftsmanship, yielding a product that’s trustworthy and excellent. The rectangular shape makes the press great to use on larger cuts of meat to help really seal in all the rich flavors. Additionally, the press itself is seasoned and ready to go, and its cool grip handle makes it so you won’t burn your hand. Pros: Quality craftsmanship from a brand you can trust. Cons: Rectangle shape may not be the ideal option for those who want to use press exclusively for burgers. BUY NOW: $19.90

2. BBQ Dragon Grill Press A grill press is handy if a person that has, you know, a grill. But if you’re an apartment resident or someone that hasn’t made the investment of getting a grill—but still want the rich flavors a grill press provides—BBQ Dragon has you covered. This grill press is designed to be used in your oven or on your stovetop with ease thanks to its lightweight construction and slight diamond shape. The entire cast-iron construction allows for even heat retention, and the cool handle means your hands won’t get burned when you go to remove it. Pros: Great for oven use. Cons: Lots of upkeep, as seasoning will wear off eventually. BUY NOW: $19.99

3. New Star Foodservice Grill Press This grill press from New Star Foodservice is a commercial-grade product that’s going out of your favorite chef’s kitchen and into the comfort of your own home. With its lightweight construction and easy-to-hold wooden handle, this grill press is a great option for those looking to experiment with using a grill press in their own homes. While slightly smaller than other options, it still provides all those great benefits, so don’t let its size fool you. Pros: Lightweight and comfortable to hold. Cons: Appearance and construction aren’t as rustic as others. BUY NOW: $14.97