The Best Grill Rotisserie Kits for Your Backyard Barbecue

Using a rotisserie may just be the ultimate in open-fire cookery. Not only does it allow whichever food is being prepared—whether it’s a succulent whole chicken or tender root vegetables—acquire that signature flavor infusion of fire and smoke, but it creates remarkably even cooking to boot. But most rotisseries are either confined to the oven or to large equipment that’s only feasible for a restaurant. That’s no longer the case thanks to grill rotisseries.

Just as their name suggests, these models can be fitted over your existing grill so you effectively get two cooking methods in one. They usually consist of a rod with two prongs at either end and a discreet motor that keeps things rotating smoothly.

However, the amount of food they can safely cook to how well they grip that food so you don’t end up with an unnecessary mess can vary wildly. To keep your grill game up to snuff, we’ve curated our top four grill rotisserie kits available on Amazon.

1. Weber Spirit Rotisserie Grill Accessory Weber is among the most trusted names in grilling so it should come as no surprise that its various accouterment is just as well-designed. Built with enough capacity to cook both large and small cuts of meat weighing up to 10 pounds, it has a classic configuration forged from durable stainless steel. The metal is resistant to corrosion and can even be tossed in the dishwasher for easy cleaning. The central rod neatly fits into a groove along the top of the grill and the motor sits on one end where it can be adjusted to fit your cooking needs. Weber Spirit Rotisserie Grill Accessory: $99.99

2. OneGrill Heavy Duty Grill Rotisserie Kit If you’re someone who grills with a rotisserie frequently, you don’t want to be worrying about it giving out on you at a moment’s notice. You need something built to last. Durably constructed from polished steel, this rotisserie kit features heavy-gauge prongs to securely hold a variety of foods in place. But all that heft wouldn’t be of much use if the motor didn’t have the power to match. Luckily, this one has a 13-watt powerhouse that’ll keep things spinning beautifully, even if it’s something like a whole large chicken or massive cut of beef. It also features a clever counterbalance system so unbalanced loads can still cook without toppling strangely. OneGrill Heavy Duty Grill Rotisserie Kit: $89.99

3. Broil King Deluxe Universal Rotisserie Kit Versatility is always appreciated and we love that this model is compatible with several of the grilling world’s top brands. Measuring 33.5 inches long, it comes equipped with a 6-inch extender to take its total length up to 39.5 inches to accommodate both large foods and grills with a greater span. Its heavy-duty split forks work hard to grasp food and an equally tough motor (with a simple on/off interface) does its part to keep everything running smoothly. It’s the ideal model to prepare a robust turkey breast or a tender pork shoulder for pulled pork sandwiches. Broil King Deluxe Universal Rotisserie Kit: $69.99