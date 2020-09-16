The Best Grill Scrapers For Keeping Your Barbecue Clean

Cleaning your grill may not be fun, but it is essential. See, a gunky grill is not just an eyesore, it’s a potential health hazard, too. Not to get all doom and gloom, but many health bodies have put char on the human carcinogen list. This means it’s best to get all those sticky, burnt remnants of your cooking surface and keep things nice and pristine.

On top of that, cleaning your grill will keep you from tasting yesterday’s sirloin on tomorrow’s salmon and ensure you get a nice even cook on each ingredient. Obviously, there are a ton of different tools fit for the task, from the humble scourer to specially formulated chemicals. We suggest the grill scraper. This sturdy tool effortlessly slides along your grill to eliminate stubborn residue and grit. Most are made from hardwearing stainless steel and are virtually indestructible. This makes them perfect for backyard parties.

Here, four of the best grill scrapers on Amazon to add to your cutlery collection.

1. The Sage Owl Grill Scraper The Sage Owl’s grill scraper is forged from heavy-duty stainless steel and virtually indestructible. It’s fitted with a long 17-inch handle that allows you to clean your grill while it’s still piping hot without feat of burning your hands. The top of the scraper, which looks a little like a ninja star, has 13 specially shaped grooves that allow it to clean a wide selection of grills. It’s also razor-sharp and cut through tough residue with ease. Seeing as the compact scraper can be easily stashed in your pocket, it makes a great companion on camping expeditions. The Sage Owl Grill Scraper: $34.07

2. Roloway Cedar Wood Grill Scraper Roloway’s wooden grill scraper is not as “tough” as the stainless steel models on this list, but that may actually be a good thing. Crafted from high-quality cedarwood, the gentle scraper can be used on any type of grill and promises a true scratch-free clean. Of course, it’s still sturdy enough to get the job done. Measuring 16.5 inches in length, the scraper will keep your hands away from any hot grilling surfaces and features a hand-tied rope for added insulation. The scraper is also fitted with a wide 5-inch head that has a blunt edge to get rid of gunk and char. Roloway Cedar Wood Grill Scraper: $18.56

3. Grillart Grill Brush and Scraper There’s nothing better than a twofer, which is exactly why Grillart’s design ended up on this list. The two-in-one tool features both a scraper and a brush that together give you double the cleaning power. The brush is said to have more bristles than a traditional grill brush and cleans five times faster. Similarly, the scalpel-like scraper will eliminate built-up grease with minimal effort. It really is the best of both worlds. The 18-inch handle sports a comfy handle that also repels heat and is fitted with a stainless steel hanging ring for quick and easy storage. Grillart Grill Brush and Scraper: $12.74