The Best Grill Spatula for Flipping Steaks, Burgers and More

The spatula is arguably the most important tool in a griller’s arsenal. The humble utensil, which most historians believe was invented in the mid-1800s, can take many different forms and tackle many different tasks.

The most common type of spatula used in grilling is what’s known as a “slotted turner.” As its name implies, this design features holes to allow oil and liquids to drain and is perfect for turning steaks, flipping burgers and tossing veggies. Some spatulas will also have a sharp edge for cutting through ingredients.

When it comes to construction, grilling spatulas are typically forged from stainless steel as it promises greater strength and longevity than other materials and feature wood or silicon handles to protect your hands from heat. You can also expect a few stylistic differences between models because grillers appreciate the small details, like a built-in bottle opener.

Here, we’ve curated four of the best grill spatulas on Amazon that will help improve your grilling game.

1. RSVP International Endurance BBQ Grill Spatula Designed for grillers with an appreciation for the finer things, RSVP International’s spatula is a triumph of form and function. The slotted stainless steel head spans 7.25 inches in length and is attached to a high-quality rosewood handle that measures 10.75 inches in length. This gives the tool just the right amount of length to allow grillers to flip food with ease in complete safety. It also feels nice and luxurious to the touch. The spatula is fitted with a nifty hanging hook for convenient storage and will make a handsome addition to any grill. RSVP International Endurance BBQ Grill Spatula: $18.84

2. Cave Tools Barbecue Spatula Cave Tools has taken heavy-duty to a whole new level with this spatula. It’s forged from solid stainless steel that’s some 20 percent thicker than standard barbecue tools and offers an unmatched level of durability. The tool will never bend or break even when picking up larger cuts of meat and features a sharp serrated edge for slicing on the go. It can also be tossed in the dishwasher straight after use for easy cleaning. Of course, the spatula’s biggest drawcard is the built-in bottle opener that is just ripe for tailgating. Cave Tools Barbecue Spatula: $12.99

3. TableCraft BBQ Stainless-Steel Spatula For more than 70 years, TabelCraft has been creating high-quality cookware. Take, for instance, this extra-long stainless-steel spatula which pairs premium materials with thoughtful design. Spanning an impressive 19 inches in length, it will allow you to stay cool while you tend to the grill as your hands are kept far from the flame. The elegant wooden handle is not only nice to the touch but looks good, too. Compatible with both charcoal and gas grills, it’s the perfect companion for every cookout. It’s also dishwasher safe so clean up is no big deal. TableCraft BBQ Stainless-Steel Spatula: $16.68