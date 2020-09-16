The Best Grill Thermometers For Perfectly Cooked BBQ Every Time

From rare to well-done, most people have pretty strong opinions on how they like their steaks (and just about any other food) cooked. Now while a professional chef might have the experience and knowhow to discern when a piece of meat is appropriately done by look and touch, most of us aren’t so skilled. To remove the guesswork and get the best results, try using a grill thermometer.

Though some models are probes and others are handheld, the best of the best all accurately read temperature and do so quickly in order to ensure your hand is left lingering over the hot grill grates for extended periods. The methods for displaying a given temperature are likewise diverse with some sporting digital readouts while others rely on analog dials.

To achieve a perfect medium rare (or any other level of doneness) try using one of the top four grill thermometers we’ve curated from Amazon.

1. ThermoPro TP19 Waterproof Digital Meat Thermometer Steak comes at a premium and you want to make sure that you don’t ruin the investment by turning the succulent flesh into a hockey puck. But you also don’t want to spend loads of time fiddling with a fussy thermometer with your hand perched over red-hot grill grates either. Luckily, this model is as speedy as it is precise with accurate readings available in only two to three seconds. Not only that, but it is also waterproof so any juicy splashes from your favorite cut or tending the grill on a dreary day pose no threat to its longevity. ThermoPro TP19 Waterproof Digital Meat Thermometer: $29.99

2. Inkbird Bluetooth Wireless Grill Thermometer Long gone are the days when taking something’s temperature was an analog-only affair. This model is so high-tech it can connect effortlessly to both Android and iOS devices so you can keep track of things without being chained to your grill. This probe-style model has a magnetic design that allows it to easily fix to most metal surfaces and it features a large, easy-to-read digital display so you don’t have to squint to make things out correctly. Completely wireless, it has a rechargeable, battery-powered body and comes with four probes and keeps digitally connected thanks to Bluetooth technology. Inkbird Bluetooth Wireless Grill Thermometer: $51.99

3. BFOUR Bluetooth Meat Thermometer Like some of the other models on our list, this example takes advantage of Bluetooth technology so the user is freed up from having to stand next to the grill at all times. Featuring a large LED display, a given temperature is easy to read and the six probes that accompany it make for readings accurate within 1.8 degrees-Fahrenheit. To closely track the temperature of your food and create certain presets based on your preferences, simply download the brand’s app to streamline the cooking process that much more. BFOUR Bluetooth Meat Thermometer: $54.99