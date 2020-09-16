The Best Grill Thermometers For Perfectly Cooked BBQ Every Time

From rare to well-done, most people have pretty strong opinions on how they like their steaks (and just about any other food) cooked. Now while a professional chef might have the experience and knowhow to discern when a piece of meat is appropriately done by look and touch, most of us aren’t so skilled. To remove the guesswork and get the best results, try using a grill thermometer.
Though some models are probes and others are handheld, the best of the best all accurately read temperature and do so quickly in order to ensure your hand is left lingering over the hot grill grates for extended periods. The methods for displaying a given temperature are likewise diverse with some sporting digital readouts while others rely on analog dials.
To achieve a perfect medium rare (or any other level of doneness) try using one of the top four grill thermometers we’ve curated from Amazon.
1. ThermoPro TP19 Waterproof Digital Meat Thermometer
Steak comes at a premium and you want to make sure that you don’t ruin the investment by turning the succulent flesh into a hockey puck. But you also don’t want to spend loads of time fiddling with a fussy thermometer with your hand perched over red-hot grill grates either. Luckily, this model is as speedy as it is precise with accurate readings available in only two to three seconds. Not only that, but it is also waterproof so any juicy splashes from your favorite cut or tending the grill on a dreary day pose no threat to its longevity.
2. Inkbird Bluetooth Wireless Grill Thermometer
Long gone are the days when taking something’s temperature was an analog-only affair. This model is so high-tech it can connect effortlessly to both Android and iOS devices so you can keep track of things without being chained to your grill. This probe-style model has a magnetic design that allows it to easily fix to most metal surfaces and it features a large, easy-to-read digital display so you don’t have to squint to make things out correctly. Completely wireless, it has a rechargeable, battery-powered body and comes with four probes and keeps digitally connected thanks to Bluetooth technology.
3. BFOUR Bluetooth Meat Thermometer
Like some of the other models on our list, this example takes advantage of Bluetooth technology so the user is freed up from having to stand next to the grill at all times. Featuring a large LED display, a given temperature is easy to read and the six probes that accompany it make for readings accurate within 1.8 degrees-Fahrenheit. To closely track the temperature of your food and create certain presets based on your preferences, simply download the brand’s app to streamline the cooking process that much more.
4. NutriChef Smart Bluetooth Grill Thermometer
A grill thermometer wouldn’t be much good if it couldn’t stand up to some reasonably high temperatures. The most recent upgrade to this slender model included stainless steel probes so you can leave them unattended without worrying that they’ll melt on you. The probes themselves can withstand heat up to 428 degrees-Fahrenheit while their cable wires are safe up to over 700-degrees. While it is wireless like some of the other models on our list, this particular one has a generous range of 328 feet so you can go about enjoying a sunny afternoon roaming the backyard without concern for losing connectivity.