The Best Grill Tongs for Flipping Steaks and Turning Hot Dogs

There’s nothing quite like a great cookout. Whether it’s for a weeknight family meal or a different kind of gathering, the smell of food cooked over an open flame just never gets old. Besides learning the ins and outs of preparing foods so they come out in the best manner, you also need the proper tools to get the job done. And grill tongs are possibly the most useful of them all.

Ideal for everything from turning hot dogs and ears of corn to flipping steaks and robust veggies slices (think eggplant), they ensure a secure grip and bible handling. Plus, they usually have their dimensions altered from the average kitchen variety with increased length so your hands never have to come dangerously close to the ripping hot grates. The pincer head, handle texture and locking mechanism all make a tremendous difference in how easy or difficult your next shift on barbecue duty will be.

Luckily, we’ve done the leg work and rounded up our four favorite models available on Amazon to have to you grilling like a pro in no time.

1. Outset Extra Long Rosewood Tongs Extra When it comes to grilling (and cooking in general), we believe the less fussy something is the better it functions. These tongs are a great example as what they lack in bells and whistles is more than made up for by simple, reliable design. Measuring just shy of 2 feet at 22 inches in length, this model allows your hands to remain a safe distance from the grill surface, which comes in especially handy when a fire starts to get out of control or is just particularly strong. The body is constructed from durable and corrosion-resistant stainless steel, but the handles are fixed with rosewood detailing for a touch of warmth. Outset Extra Long Rosewood Tongs Extra: $15.96

2. Shark BBQ Heavy Duty Grill Tongs With the exception of a handful of details, most tongs more or less operate the same way and have similar features. However, this one stands out thanks to the flat heads at the end of its pincer-like grip, which also features a grid texture. More than just for show, this allows the pair to ride the line between tongs and spatulas. This makes the pair as adept as flipping pork chops as it is at flipping a hearty salmon filet or even multiple skewers at once. Forged from durable 304 stainless steel, it has a comfortable grip coated in PVC to make using them a pleasure. Shark BBQ Heavy Duty Grill Tongs: $23.99

3. Cuisinart Locking Grill Tongs Storing tongs can be a pain and they’re sometimes even worse when cooking if they constantly spring open. However, this pair has an excellent locking mechanism that allows them to take up as little room as possible in a full drawer of utensils and while actually grilling. Measuring 16 inches in length, it has a logo-embossed silicone grips along the handles to fit securely in the hand, but also to keep them cool when working for extended periods over the grill. And if you prefer to keep your grilling kit near the grill itself rather than in a cupboard somewhere, it comes fitted with a hanging loop at the end. Cuisinart Locking Grill Tongs: $17.26