The Best Grill Tool Set for Barbecuing Meats, Vegetables and More

To be a bona fide barbecue master, you need the right tools. Having a motley crew of utensils will not only make you look disorganized to your cookout buddies, but it can also result in subpar food. (Have you ever cooking hot dogs with a cheap pair of tongs? It’s the pits.) High-quality tools will allow you to toss, turn, flip and baste your veggies and meat with ease.

A good, uniform set will typically have the four essentials: a spatula, a fork, a basting brush and some tongs. This versatile quartet can carry out a wide range of grilling tasks, but may also be supplemented by a few specialized tools, like knives, skewers, corn holders and more. When picking a set, it’s best to opt for a hardwearing material, like stainless steel, that will stand the test of time and hold up to everyday use.

Here, we’ve select four of the best grill tool sets available on Amazon that make great cookout companions.

1. Mr. Bar-B-Q 5-Piece Grill Tool Set Designed for grillers with discerning taste, Mr. Bar-B-Q’s handsome five-piece set has been handcrafted to the utmost standards. Each tool is forged from a single piece of thick stainless steel to ensure maximum durability. They’re also fitted with a rounded rosewood handle that’s not only nice to the touch but looks good, too. The collection includes a pair of tongs, a spatula, knife, fork and a basting brush. The spatula also includes a built-in bottle opener, so you basically get a sixth tool for free. The set comes housed in a handsome wooden storage case that uses velcro to keep the tools in place. Mr. Bar-B-Q 5-Piece Grill Tool Set: $108.29

2. Alpha Grillers BBQ Grill Tool Set When it comes to tough tools, Alpha Grillers has nailed the brief. This heavy-duty quartet pairs quality materials with elegant design and is built to last. Each tool is forged from extra-thick stainless steel with full-tang construction (except the tongs, which, understandably, uses two pieces). Since the solid metal runs from the tip to the handle, the utensils promise added strength and better control. On top of that, they feel nice and sturdy in your hand. The collection can be used on all types of grills and even be left outside since stainless steel is such a hardwearing material. Alpha Grillers BBQ Grill Tool Set: $44.97

3. Grillart BBQ Grill Tool Set By focusing solely on grilling utensils, Grillart has been able to produce some of the safest and best tools on the market. Take, for instance, this high-quality set. It features four extra-long tools that each measure 18 inches in length, so you can keep your hands well away from the heat while grilling. Like the two aforementioned sets, these tools are forged from a single piece of solid stainless steel, which has been brushed for added appeal. Each tool feels nice and hefty in your hand and is fitted with either a wooden or rubber handle to further protect against high heat and give you a good grip. For an added bit of fun, the multi-tooth tongs have been designed to look like a snake. Grillart BBQ Grill Tool Set: $49.97