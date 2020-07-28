The Best Grooming Kits for On-the-Go Manicures, Pedicures and More

No matter where it is you’re going, it’s important that you look your best. There’s the obvious things: a fitted jacket, a stylish briefcase—but smaller details can make a big impression too. That’s why it’s important that you always have a grooming kit on hand so you’ll always look put together, no matter where you go.

At its core, a grooming kit is a small package that can be slipped into a bag or backpack that has various accoutrements for taking care of your face and fingernails. Most will have nail clippers, tweezers and scissors, but some may be equipped with a slew of different tools, from a cuticle knife to an ear pick. It all depends on your own preference, of course: If you don’t think too much about cuticles, then you may not need a dedicated tool for them in your set.

What a grooming kit should always be is good looking, compact and useful. They’re meant to be a stylish addition for on-the-go living, after all. Here, four of the best on Amazon.

1. Keiby Citcom Grooming Kit Having six or eight pieces in a grooming kit is great, but 18? That’s something that will have you prepared for pretty much anything. Kelby Citcom’s set comes with that many pieces, running the gamut from the more traditional nail clipper to things like acne needles and callus removers. Each is meticulously made with stainless steel and ABS rubber, which makes sure that no tool is too uncomfortable to use. BUY NOW: $16.99

2. Seki Edge Luxury Men’s Grooming Kit While having as many accessories in your grooming kit as possible is important, it can sometimes feel overwhelming, or take up too much space. Not so for Seki Edge’s offering, which is a simplified six-piece set includes a toenail clipper, fingernail clipper, nostril scissors, nail file, nail nipper and tweezers. It’s all wrapped up in a compact synthetic leather case, so anyone can make room for it, too. BUY NOW: $97.85

3. 3 Swords Germany Grooming Kit Most grooming kits look more or less the same. 3 Sword Germany’s stands out by virtue of the fact that its eight-piece set comes in a leather case with many different color options. It can be red, beige or black and is also available with a polka-dot or camo print, depending on your preference. What’s inside is pretty impressive too. The kit comes with nail scissors, cuticle scissors, a fingernail and toenail clipper, tweezers, a nail pusher and two different nail files with different textures. BUY NOW: $24.95