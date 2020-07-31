The Best Hair Brushes for Styling Your Mane

Everyone needs a good hair brush. Whether it’s getting some knots out or just giving your hair some extra shape, they’re a versatile tool that’s essential to looking one’s best. Of course, if you’re on the hunt for a new one, then you’ll want to make sure you get one that’s well made and will last.

Hair brushes have existed for centuries—pretty much as long as people have wanted to style their hair a certain way for a special occasion. But it wasn’t until 1777 that the first known hair brush manufacturer opened in England, Kent, which helped distribute the tool and make it more commonplace. Now, there are all kinds of variations on the formula: paddle brushes, round brushes, detangling brushes and more. There’s also a variety of different kinds of brush bristles—either natural or synthetic.

What brush you want depends entirely on what look you’re going for and the texture of your hair. Here, four of the best to pick from on Amazon.

1. Kent Beechwood Cushion Paddle Brush Kent’s been making hair brushes for centuries now, so it makes some sense that their boar bristle offering is among the very best. It’s designed to help disperse your the natural oils produced by your skin throughout your hair, keeping it healthier and promoting growth. Of course, it will also help remove stray tangles that may have accumulated throughout the day. The beechwood handle adds a stylish touch, too. BUY NOW: $22.00

2. Sonvera Boar Bristle Hair Brush for Men If you’re the type to want to fix your hair while in between meetings, then Sonvera’s brush is the one for you. The bamboo brush performs well in its own right, but it also comes with a travel bag, so you can take it with you wherever you go. The bristles themselves are made of pure boar hair, which helps to move natural oils from your scalp—and it can comb through thick, curly hair as well as straight hair. There’s even a brush cleaner thrown into the mix, which will help the tool’s overall performance. BUY NOW: $13.95

3. Kingston Grooming Company Wave Brush for Men You could use any hair brush on your beard, theoretically. But most are too large for it, and will feel clumsy in practice. Not so for Kingston Grooming Company’s brush, which easily fits in your hand and can used both for the hair on the top of your head and the hair on your chin. It’s a beechwood brush with boar hair bristles—bristles that are heavily reinforced, so they won’t fall out. The design is also well thought out, as it’s curved to hug the contours of your face and head and comb through as much hair as possible. BUY NOW: $20.99