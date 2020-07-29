The Best Hair Clippers to Make Sure You’re Always Looking Sharp

The best haircuts will always come from your most trusted barber. But it’s important to remember that, as long as you wear your locks short, you can also do the job yourself at home. So long as you have a top-notch hair clipper, that is.

With the right at-home clipper, you’ll always have a sharp, clean cut even without having to visit your barber. A clipper looks similar to a beard trimmer, only bigger, due to a larger motor that cuts through longer hair with ease. You’ll also want one with multiple guards and length settings, especially if you like to change up your look. And, if you don’t want to get tangled up in any cords, then you’ll want a cordless, rechargeable model.

If you want to take even more control over your haircut, then the time is right to get yourself a high-quality set of hair clippers. Here are four of the best on Amazon.

1. Surker Cordless Hair Clipper Unlike some clippers, Surker’s device is only for the hair on top of your head. That’s a job this cordless clipper is more than up for though, whether you want a buzz or something with a little more style. It’s long-lasting, high-carbon blades are perfect for all types of hair and the device comes with a length adjustment lever as well as six different guide combs. But the blades aren’t the only long-lasting feature of this stylish device, as it can run for five hours on a single charge. BUY NOW: $52.99

2. Wahl Deluxe Complete Hair Cutting Kit One of the main reasons people buy hair clippers is to cut down on trips to the barber. But Wahl’s high-quality device will actually turn your home into a barbershop. The kit comes with everything you’ll need to cut hair like a professional, including 10 guards, a battery-operated detail trimmer and scissors. Some will be put off by its cord, but once you use it, chances are you won’t mind one bit. BUY NOW: $78.04

3. Philips Norelco Multigroom Series 7000 Kit Philip Norelco’s clippers are for the man who’s worried about more than just keeping their hair looking clean cut. The device is perfect for the hair on top of your head, your face and elsewhere on your body thanks to its 14 different styling guards. The kit also includes a foil shaver, precision trimmer, nose and ear trimmer and extra-wide hair trimmer attachments. And if all that wasn’t enough, it can operate for five hours on a single charge and doesn’t require any blade oil. BUY NOW