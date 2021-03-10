The Best Men’s Hair Products for Styling Any Kind of ‘Do

One of the most important aspects of any man’s look is their hairstyle. And the right ‘do is about so much more than getting the right cut (though that is, of course, important too). You’ll need to style your hair so that it looks good between trips to the barbershop, and to do this you need the right product.

If your hair is very short or very long, you might be able to leave the house without much upkeep. Most of us, though, need some help. That’s where hair product comes in. Gels, clays, waxes and pomades can all change the texture and shape of your natural hair, allowing you to keep your desired hairstyle in place all day long. And when it comes to picking one out, you’ll need to decide if you want a hairstyle that looks natural, worked on, or is somewhere in between.

If you’re looking to give your hairstyle a little boost, it might be time to change or upgrade your hair product. Here are some of the best currently available on Amazon.

1. Hair Dough Styling Clay For Men If you want your hair to look the same from the time you leave your home until you return, Hair Dough’s styling clay is the product for you. The water-based formula will give you a solid hold that’s sure to last as long as you’re out and about. It will do so without adding any shine to your hair, too, which is good if you don’t like the overly manicured look that can come from a gel. And because it’s water-based it won’t leave any flaky residue behind. Hair Dough Styling Clay For Men: $16.99

2. American Crew Light Hold Texture Lotion It’s hard to know what to do if you want to style your hair but still have it look effortlessly casual. If this is the ‘do you’re going for, look no further than this texture lotion from American Crew. Formulated for thin hair, it’ll provide a light hold all day long. Even better, natural extracts like ginseng will add some volume to your hair. Perfect for those who want some control but not too much. American Crew Light Hold Texture Lotion: $15.62

3. Cantu Men’s Hair Care Three-piece Set This three-piece set is perfect for men looking to not just style their hair but take care of it as well. The kit comes with a shampoo, leave-in conditioner and cream pomade that can be used to clean, nourish and style your hair. Each product is also formulated for curly and wavy hair, making the set a boon for guys whose strands aren’t stick-straight. Cantu Men's Hair Care Three-piece Set: $24.62