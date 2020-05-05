The Best Hand Blender to Mix to Your Ingredients to Perfection

There are times when a food processor or a full-size blender just aren’t right. Some jobs require a bit more finesse—and some people prefer not to transfer various liquids from one vessel to another, increasing the risk of spills along the way. To complete the tasks (sans undue cleanup), try powering up a hand blender.

Typically formed with a thick handle and steel end, hand blenders offer the dexterity of a hand mixer melded with the pureeing power of a food processor. Ever wanted to turn a pot full of rustic veggies into a creamy soup? Simply submerge and turn on the hand blender to transform the mixture into a silky emulsion. How about churning out airy whipped cream? Use the hand blender to avoid the wrist-tiring hassle of employing a whisk or heavy-duty equipment. Need a better way to prep your morning smoothie? The hand blender works for that too.

Brilliant multitaskers, hand blenders are often a bit of an investment as well. That’s why picking the right one is key. Here, we’ve rounded up our top four picks available on Amazon.

1. Smeg Hand Blender Smeg has seen a resurgence in recent years thanks to its charmingly retro style. Its hand blender is made with that same aesthetic and the specs to back it up. The stainless steel arm and blades are specially engineered with an exclusive FLOWBLEND system that rapidly sweeps food through so it works efficiently and doesn’t miss large bits. For really tough jobs, try using the turbo setting to make a velvety puree out of just about anything. But don’t worry—it has slower settings for more delicate applications, too. Pros: It has a powerful 700-watt motor capable of handling just about any job. Cons: It’s the priciest model on our list. BUY NOW: $129.95

2. Braun Multiquick Hand Blender With Braun’s hand blender, it’s possible to replace a lot of the tools in your kitchen. Equipped with a whisk, mini chopper and a 20-ounce beaker, it can effortlessly whip cream, puree root vegetables and pulverize frozen fruits for smoothies. Its soft-grip handle has an ergonomic curved design with special technology that provides more power depending on how tightly it’s grasped. The unique bell-shaped steel blending shaft creates a mini vortex to ensure every last speck of food is run through its blades for the smoothest possible results. Pros: The integrated smart speed technology allows for precise control. Cons: Not every user may want the additional accessories. BUY NOW: $79.94

3. KitchenAid Queen of Hearts Hand Blender KitchenAid is one of the most trusted names in the kitchen for a reason: its products deliver. This limited-edition Queen of Hearts hand blender was designed with a vibrant cherry red hue to celebrate the brand’s 100th anniversary. The 8-inch blending arm uses an S-shaped blade to whirl food through its feeder and quickly puree it. Even if you’re not using the tool immersed in a pot or saucepan, it comes complete with its own blending jar that allows for both easy measuring and clean up. Pros: It comes with a three-cup blending jar and lid. Cons: This model only has three speed settings, which might not offer enough variety. BUY NOW: $54.99