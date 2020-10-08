The Best Handheld Deep Tissue Massager for Tight Muscles

Feeling tight and compressed is a killer whether it’s from going hard at the gym or just the daily stressors of life. While it would be great if we could all get regular massages, budgets and time constraints don’t always allow for them. Yes, you could hope for the best by using a foam roller or tennis ball to give yourself a release, but, thankfully technology has come up with something even better.

Once limited to the physical therapy office, handheld deep tissue massagers are catching on with everyone from professional athletes to busy parents. They offer an effective, science-backed solution to muscle strain and overwork and do most of the work for you. Simply grip the device and allow it to powerfully prod away at your deepest knots.

If you’re looking to make your chronically tight shoulders, stiff back or leaden quads a thing of the past, try using one of these top four handheld deep tissue massagers from Amazon.

1. OPOVE M3 Pro Massage Gun Tight muscles are more than just headache-inducing. If you’re an athlete of any kind, they can hinder your performance and increase your risk of injury. And if you have a lot of tense spots, you need a massager with enough juice to take care of them all. This model from Opove can run for up to three hours to make sure you’re covered from head to toe. Weighing just 2.5 pounds, it’s lightweight and easy to grip, but should it come loose from your fingers, there’s no need for concern thanks to the anti-drop shell that’s resistant to breakage even when dropped from as high as 6 feet. OPOVE M3 Pro Massage Gun: $199.99

2. LONOVE Handheld Percussion Muscle Massager We all know that sometimes it can be tricky to release a specific tension point. Those elusive areas are now within reach thanks to the five different heads this model includes. Formed in a range of shapes and sizes, there’s something to tackle just about any trouble spot. And because this example has a super quiet, brushless motor, you don’t need to fear making too much noise while using it at the office or around the house. Use it to unwind as you watch TV at the end of a long day or even toss it in your gym bag to use it immediately following a tough sweat session. LONOVE Handheld Percussion Muscle Massager: $109.99

3. Chirogun Percussion Massage Gun With a whopping 15 different heads, this pick has the most of any on our list. But they’re not just superfluous accessories. They all provide novel ways to address minor aches and pains so they don’t become chronic, larger issues. It has 30 adjustable speed levels and runs at 3200 rpm. Like many of our other picks, it makes keeping the volume down a priority so it can be used just about anywhere minus any undue fuss. And if there are any areas that need extra attention, this device also comes with two bonus massage balls so you can do even more detailed bodywork the old fashioned way. Chirogun Percussion Massage Gun: $87.99