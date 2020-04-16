The Best Hangers For Storing Your Beloved Trousers

Perhaps more than any other item of clothing, caring for trousers can be complicated. Depending on the material, they’re not well-suited to being folded and stored in a drawer, and hanging some trousers can easily result in the kind of inconvenient wrinkles that have to be steamed away every time you want to wear them. But one solution is investing in quality hangers designed to store trousers easily.

Hangers designed specifically for trousers actively help them to retain their shape and appearance, which will save you valuable time whenever you get dressed. The very best do this without taking up too much valuable closet space. With these factors in mind, we’ve rounded up four trouser hangers that’ll get the job done. A look at them all here.

1. SONGMICS Pants Hangers These attractive clamp-style hangers feature a smart design that minimizes wrinkling. You open the wooden hanger by rotating the metal hook, which reveals a felt-lined grip system that keeps your trousers secure. Because it doesn’t require your trousers to hang over a bar, you can choose to hang them either from their hems or the waistband. As long as you’ve got the vertical space, this will keep them from developing wrinkles. Pros: Stylish to look at, easy to rotate and adjust as needed. Cons: They can only hold one pair per hook. BUY NOW: $17.99

2. devesanter Multi-Layer Pant Hanger Wardrobe real estate can get taken up pretty quickly, especially if you have a lot of clothes. That’s why having a space-saving option, like this one from devesanter, is welcome for many of us. By essentially stacking pairs of trousers up on top of one another, the system can free up valuable space for other items. This set comes with three hangers that store up to four pants each (so a dozen pairs, easy) for seamless storage and organization. Pros: Easy to save space with pants hanging on top of one another. Cons: If you have a number of similar trousers, it can be a little difficult to tell what’s what. BUY NOW: $15.99

3. Casafield 10 Wood Pant Hangers Casafield’s clip-style trouser hangers are as close as you can get to having department store-style hangers at home. The metal clips at both ends of these hangers grip onto your trousers securely, making sure they won’t fall to the bottom of your closet. It’s the same reason you’ll find the style at stores the world over. They may leave an imprint on more delicate fabrics, but for denim and sturdy wools, they’re a great option. Pros: The metal clips help to keep items securely in place. Cons: The same metal clips may leave an imprint in your favorite trousers. BUY NOW: $13.99