The Best Headphone Amplifiers to Make Your Favorite Music Sound Even Better

Thanks to smartphones and laptops most of us listen to music on headphones these days. Leaps in audio technology mean your trusted set of cans probably sound great, but if you want an even better listening experience, you’ll want a headphone amplifier.

The headphone amp is a device that uses a digital-to-analog (DAC) converter to turn the low-voltage audio signal from your digital audio device into a higher quality signal that sounds infinitely better. Thanks to this, the audio coming from your headphones will sound closer to what you would expect to hear from a set of bigger, more powerful speakers. So, if you want to get the best sound from your headphones, no matter how high-end, you’re going to want an amp. An added bonus, some feature multiple jacks so you and others can listen to sound from the same audio player.

If you want to see just how good your headphones actually are, you’ll want a headphone amplifier. Here are four of the best currently available on Amazon.

1. FiiO Bluetooth Headphone Amp Usually, you plug your headphone amplifier into your digital audio source and your headphones into the amp. But with FiiO’s excellent device, you can skip the first step thanks to Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. Despite this, the amp will still upgrade the quality of your music or podcast. The device also features both balanced 2.5mm and single-ended 3.5mm outputs, which is great news for audiophiles. FiiO Bluetooth Headphone Amp: $109.99

2. Fifine Headphone Amplifier Fifine amp is a high-tech device with not one, not two, but four headphone jacks, so you and your friends can all listen to audio from the same stereo source. Designed specifically for in-studio and on-stage performance, it’ll allow you to make sure that what you’re listening to sounds exactly how it should. What’s more, each listener has a dedicated volume knob to ensure everything is as loud as it should be. Fifine Headphone Amplifier: $27.99

3. MYPIN Headphone Amplifier Headphone amplifiers are designed for function, not portability. Still, MYPIN’s allows you to improve the sound of your headphones even when you’re on the go. It may not offer the customizability of other options on this list, but it makes up for that by being small enough to fit in your shirt or pants pocket. Thanks to this, the pump-up music you listen to on your morning commute will sound better than ever. MYPIN Headphone Amplifier: $21.99