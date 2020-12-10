The Best Headphone Hooks for Keeping Your Premium Sound Close

So, you’ve splurged on a premium set of headphones. This is exciting, but it also raises a pretty big question: Where do you put them when you’re not wearing them? After all, you don’t want to just leave them lying around. And carrying cases are never as convenient to use as they should be. Instead, what you’ll want is a nice headphone hook.

Names don’t come more descriptive than headphone hook, because that’s what it is—a hook on which you hang your headphones. It’s a simple but useful fixture that you can attach to a wall or the underneath of a shelf. And while that is simple enough, there are plenty of varieties to choose from, including hooks that can hold multiple pairs, along with other items, and high-tech models with charging points.

If you’ve invested in a pair of Bose QuietComfort 35s or AirPod Maxes, it’s worth buying a dedicated headphone hook to hang them on. Here are four of the best available on Amazon right now.

1. Oapire Headphone Hanger Headphone hooks are supposed to make your life a little bit easier. This should apply to set-up as well, and few are as easy to install as Oapire’s model. The back of the company’s hook has 3M adhesive that will stick securely to almost any surface. It also means you can install it on things you wouldn’t want to put a screw through, like the back of your computer monitor. And if all that weren’t enough, the company’s hooks come in a set that includes two hooks and two cable clips. Oapire Headphone Hanger: $11.99

2. Europmask Headset Hook Unsure where you install your headphone hook? That’s not something you need to worry about with Europmask’s model. Thanks to its clamp-like design you can install this wherever there’s a ledge, be it a shelf or the edge of a desk. And unlike the other options on this list, you can move this hook around. Simply loosen the clamp and move it to its new location, with no mess or fuss. Europmask Headset Hook: $12.99

3. Elevation Lab The Anchor If you’d rather your headphones be out of sight when they’re not in use, look no further than Elevation Lab’s model. This simple and surprisingly stylish hook is designed specifically for use under your desk. Just stick it to the bottom of your desk and you never have to worry about where to place your headphones. Its also got two prongs, so you can hang two pairs if you like to switch things up. Elevation Lab The Anchor: $11.95