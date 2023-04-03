The 10 Best Headphone Stands to Keep Your Cans Within Arm’s Reach

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

Desk clutter is easily the worst kind of mess. Feeling unorganized when you need to accomplish a task can often hinder productivity; if an environment isn’t clean, how can you expect to work effectively? This is why we need a set of tools and desk accessories to help reduce disorder—including a headphone stand.

Headphones are a great deterrent against unwanted office chats, providing some background noise while working on a task. But they often take up a lot of real estate on a desk. As its name clearly suggests, a headphone stand helps keep your cans erect and vertical, freeing up space. It provides a universal spot for your audio accessory, so you always know where it is. And, depending on the design, it helps keep the shape of a headphone set.

Not all headphone stands have to be boring in their appearance. Many brands take the opportunity to turn a stand into something artful or even give it extra functionality. Some of the best headphone stands include features like wireless charging or storage. After all, if you put something else on your desk, it might as well offer different uses to make you more organized.

If you’re looking to clean up your space and give a beloved set of headphones a safe space, you’re in luck, because we’ve rounded up ten of the best headphone stands to buy right now.

Best Overall Headphone Stand

Made from a sturdy (and sharp-looking) premium aluminum, this headphone stand from Master & Dynamic offers a few different ways to power your headphones, while also providing a great resting place. The built-in pad is great for any wireless-enabled fast charging (so either your phone or a set of AirPods), and an included USB-C cord attaches to the base to power headphones when they’re stored. The stable base anchors the stand without providing extra bulk, and the overall minimalist aesthetic adds a nice polish.

Type: Hanging stand.

Material: Aluminum.

Dimensions: 5.51 x 5.51 x 11.18 inches.

Buy Now on Master & Dynamic: $119

Most Stylish Headphone Stand

With its geometric wood base and eye-catching metal arm, this two-in-one headphone stand from Oakywood blends form and function. The wider steel handle allows plenty of room to hang headphones (you could probably even fit two if you wanted), while the bottom includes a wireless charger for other devices. There’s no separate cord to charge your headphones, but you can easily remove the included USB-C that powers the base if needed.

Type: Hanging stand.

Material: Steel and Wood.

Dimensions: 5.1 x 5.1 x 11.8 inches.

Buy Now on Bespoke Post: $100

Most Under-Desk Headphone Holder

Okay, this isn’t technically a headphone stand. Not all home or work desk set-ups are the same, and sometimes there’s just not enough room to place a headphone stand. An under-desk mount, like this one from Elevation Lab can make a world of difference. Thanks to a 3 millimeter adhesive, you can easily place the two-sided holder into any space and have room for your headphones. And if you’re feeling hesitant, holes are included for optional screw-in mounting.

Type: Under-desk.

Material: Silicone.

Dimensions: 4.13 x 1.38 x 2.17 inches.

Buy Now on Amazon: $12

Best Headphone Stand for Gamers

Gamers love Chroma RGB, which provides for a colorful setup for their whirling gaming PCs and swanky gaming monitors. Well-suited for gaming headsets or just as a way of injecting some fun into a corporate office, Razer’s Base Station V2 headphone stand includes the functionality to control the lighting through Razer’s programming or even Philips Hue. With a non-slip base, dual USB 3.1 ports, and more, there’s a lot for non-gamers to love with this headphone stand, too.

Type: Hanging stand.

Material: Aluminum.

Dimensions: ‎4.73 x 4.73 x 11.03 inches.

Buy Now on Amazon: $70

Most Buzzy Headphone Stand

Craighill’s attention to detail and functionality makes it one of the best brands for office supplies, so we’re particularly keen on its just-released headphone stand. Inherently minimalist, the stand consists of two basic components: the wire-y steel base and the headphone saddle rest. The unit’s angle not only holds headphones but allows it to be shown off. It also weighs a bit over a pound so that it won’t fall over during use, and it includes rubber feet to reduce sliding.

Type: Hanging stand.

Material: Metal.

Dimensions: 9.25 x 6.5 x 5.5 inches.

Buy Now on Craighill: $88

Best Dual Headphone Stand

It’s not uncommon for audiophiles to have multiple sets of headphones, doubly so if you’ve got a pair to wear during a commute and another waiting for you at the office. A dual stand like this from Avantree is what you need. Instead of extending out or up, the Neeto stretches like a tree and provides a supportive base for two sets. The weighted base ensures it won’t tip over when placing the headphones on the rack, and it even has storage at the bottom for pens or earbuds.

Type: Hanging stand.

Material: Aluminum.

Dimensions: 6.69 x 4.33 x 10.63 inches.

Buy Now on Amazon: $20

Most Elegant Headphone Stand

Grovemade’s stand is crafted with a hardwood center, steel support, and leather accents, resulting in an elegant-looking holder worth its premium price. The stand has enough heft (it weighs over 2 pounds) so that it won’t tip over or move when you’re removing or replacing your headphones. The leather on the sides offer a nice cushion for the headphone cups, while the 9-inch tall height of the stand will fit most devices with ease. Plus, the stand is designed and built in the U.S., so you can feel good about supporting an American-made product.

Type: Arch stand.

Material: Wood and leather.

Dimensions: ‎9 x 1.12 x 5.75 inches.

Buy Now on Grovemade: $180

Best Headphone Stand with Built-In Storage

Surface area can often come at a premium, so having a headphone stand that offers more than just a resting spot is worth considering. To wit: Wrightmart’s headphone stand includes some storage at the base, well-suited for pens, paperclips, or even earbuds. If that wasn’t enough, it’s tall enough so that even the plushest headbands can rest without interfering with the stuff below.

Type: Arch stand.

Material: Wood and carbon fiber.

Dimensions: 10 x 6.25 x 7 inches.

Buy Now on Amazon: $32

Best Arch Headphone Stand

With an elegant wood finish, this stand from Linkidea draws its name from the shape of its arch, which reflects an omega symbol. The perfect center placement of the stand is tall enough to fit the headband while the legs will evenly support the cups of a headphone set—all without stretching any portion of it. It’s a striking design that’ll stand out (pun intended) on any desk, even if it doesn’t have any additional fancy features.

Type: Arch stand.

Material: Wood

Dimensions: 6.5 x 4.75 x 10 inches.

Buy Now on Amazon: $24

Best Weighted Headphone Stand

Abyss Headphones The Stand Headphones

Abyss Headphones is a lesser-known—yet highly regarded amongst serious audiophiles—brand that makes studio-quality headphones for consumer use. Naturally, they’ve branched into headphone accessories, including this stand. The five-pound base makes this stand almost impossible to accidentally knock over, meaning your headphones won’t go flying off your desk (in fact, the stand itself is loaded so that it actively pops back if you tip it). The wood cradle at the top offers plenty of clearance for any cables, too.

Type: Hanging stand.

Material: Metal, Wood.

Dimensions: 8.4 x 6.4 x 12 inches.

Buy Now on Abyss Headphones: $499

What to Consider Before Buying the Best Headphone Stands:

Type: When talking about the kinds of headphone styles available, there are traditionally two: a hanging stand and an arch stand. A hanging stand suspends a set of headphones by placing them on a cradle connected to a base, while an arch stand is a curved piece that headphones rest on top of. Which one you choose largely depends on your desk, as an arch tends to take up more space than a hanging stand.

Material: Any stand will need a solid construction to support your headphones and, ideally, also looks good on a desk. Therefore, most stands come in metal—aluminum and steel are common—or wood. The biggest thing to consider is how hefty the material is and whether or not the stand may be prone to slipping. If it’s on the heavier side, it won’t be an issue.

Size: Considering that headphone stands are meant to reduce the disarray of an untidy desk, you don’t want one that takes up too much surface space. Arch stands are typically larger than hanging ones. This largely comes down to personal preference and your available work area.