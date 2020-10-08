The Best Heated Gloves to Keep Your Hands Warm No Matter What

Having cold hands may not seem like that big of a deal, but it really can be the worst. That’s why so many people turn to gloves in the winter. But if the weather really takes a turn for the worse, you’re going to want something a little more heavy-duty: a pair of heated gloves.

As the name suggests, heated gloves are gloves that will keep your hands warm no matter how low the temperature. They’re usually made from a weather-proof outer material, are insulated and feature some sort of heating device that can be turned on when necessary. But just like with any pair of gloves, you’re going to want to take into account design, material and fit before picking out a pair of your own.

If you’re sick and tired of having to warm up your hands, then it’s time to pick up a pair of top-quality heated gloves. Here, four of the best currently available on Amazon.

1. Velazzio Thermo1 Heated Gloves If you want a versatile pair of heated gloves for skiing, or just shoveling out your driveway, then it’s hard to think of a better pair than Velazzio’s. The brand’s gloves feature an inoffensive, sporty design and a battery-powered heater that will keep your hands warm. The heating function will last for eight hours on a single charge (a charger is included) and offers you three levels of warmth to choose from. A nice bonus: The gloves feature touchscreen-compatible fingertips, so you won’t have to remove them to make a call or text. Velazzio Thermo1 Heated Gloves: $79.99

2. Global Vasion Electric Heated Gloves If you’re used to mild winters, chances are you don’t know how terrible cold hands can be. If this is you, but you have a trip to a colder climate planned, then you’ll want a pair of Global Vasion’s gloves in your bag. These no-frills heated gloves have multiple temperature settings that will keep your hands warm no matter how cold it gets. Their design leaves a lot to be desired, but if you don’t have to wear them daily, chances are you won’t care. Global Vasion Electric Heated Gloves: $79.99

3. AKASO Heated Gloves Almost any good pair of heated gloves is insulated, but few feature 3M Thinsulate cotton, which makes sure your hands always feel comfortably warm. AKASO’s gloves feature this fabric, so they’re a must-grab for anyone particularly prone to frozen fingers. That being said, they have more to offer than just premium insulation. They’re also weather-proof, something that will come in handy if the snow turns to rain, and they even have touch screen compatible fingertips. AKASO Heated Gloves: $79.99