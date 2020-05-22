The Best Heavy-Duty Cutting Boards to Protect Your Best Blades

No matter what you’re cooking, chances are you’ll be cutting up some ingredients. And while the knife you use for slicing and dicing is plenty important, so is the surface you do your slicing on. That’s why every chef, whether they’re a hobbyist or a seasoned veteran, will want a heavy-duty cutting board.

Since it’s a true staple of any home kitchen, you may already have a cutting board. But even if you do, it’s time for an upgrade. If you’re serious about your chef’s knives, then you’re going to want a wooden cutting board that can withstand heavy use, while also protecting the blades you’ve invested in. These boards may require a little bit of upkeep, but you’ll soon see they’re more than worth the hassle.

So if you care about top-quality kitchenware—especially chef’s knives—then it’s time to invest in a heavy-duty cutting board that fits in with the rest of your arsenal. Here are four you’ll want to consider.

1. Dalstrong Lionswood Teak Cutting Board Dalstrong knows a thing or two about chef’s knives—and the same goes for cutting boards. The company’s gorgeous, handcrafted board is made from end-grain wood placed in an alternating checkerboard pattern. It’s not all looks, though, as the wood is quite durable, preventing gouging and absorbing impact so that your knives will never be damaged. It also has two steel handles, so you can easily use it as a serving board. Pros: A durable cutting board with a bold look. Cons: The design may not be for everyone. BUY NOW: $69.99

2. Royal Craft Wood Bamboo Butcher Block A good heavy-duty cutting board may be important, but it doesn’t have to break the bank. Royal Craft Wood’s board is made from high-quality bamboo that can withstand everyday use and is plenty affordable. It’s ideal for cutting everything from meat to vegetables and fruits, with a juice groove that runs along the border to capture any liquids freed up during cutting. Bonus: It’s small enough to be stored conveniently in a drawer. Pros: A well-rounded board that won’t break the bank. Cons: The design won’t wow anyone. BUY NOW: $17.99

3. Fanichi Acacia Cutting Board Fanichi’s offering gives you everything you’d want from a cutting board—and more. Made of acacia wood, it features an extra-large surface, a deep juice groove to capture liquids and inner handles to maximize space. That would all be impressive enough, but the board is also a double threat—it can be flipped over and used as a serving board, one that even includes its own cracker holder. Pros: A cutting board that doubles as a serving board. Cons: May be too thick for some. BUY NOW: $34.97