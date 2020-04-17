The Best High-Performance Drones for Every Kind of Hobbyist

Of all the tech that has seen large-scale adoption over the last few years, few have caught on faster than drones. The remote-controlled flying cameras have almost become a common household item, with their ability to capture stunning aerial photography and ease of use. And since their first introduction, prices have dropped to a point where it’s now easy for hobbyists to get their hands on this impressive technology.

The video standard for most drones is 4K, which means the photographs and videos you take will be captured in a genuinely impressive quality. Smart features allow the drones to fly unencumbered, automatically avoiding hazards like power lines and trees, while auto-stabilization systems allow for a seamless and uninterrupted footage experience. Even better, a majority of drones on the market have built-in GPS to allow them to fly back on their own accord.

Whether it’s for fun or for work or both, there’s a drone for just about every level of hobbyist. Here are four of our favorite high-performing choices to elevate your experience.

1. DJI Mavic Pro High Performance Drone DJI’s top-tier drone is power-packed for those who want an extra level of oomph. With full HD and 4K resolution outputs, the footage you’ll capture will be nothing short of stunning. The stabilization abilities smooth out video quality, so even when you’re flying fast or making sharp turns, the quality of the image won’t suffer. And while the Mavic Pro offers 30 minutes of flight time, the kit is included with one extra battery to give you more time in the skies. Pros: Stunning resolution in a small package. Cons: Only 720p resolution for long-range shooting. BUY NOW

2. Ruko F11 High Performance Drone For those just starting to enjoy drones, there are few better first purchases than this option from Ruko. Designed to be friendly to first-time users, the F11 drone includes a strong GPS signal to let you know precisely where it is at all times. And with its Auto Return feature, the F11 will always find its way back to where it launched. Using stabilization sensors, the drone will know where to fly in order to avoid smashing into things. In fact, it’s easy enough to fly that Ruko says the drone is even kid-friendly. Pros: It’s easy to use, and you’ll never lose it. Cons: Hardcore users looking for a pro-grade flier should look elsewhere. BUY NOW: $279.99

3. Contixo F24 Pro High Performance Drone Built with a number of premium features to compete with the best of the best, this Contixo drone makes for an offering that’s hard to ignore. Boasting a live image transmission distance of up to 1,700 feet, full 4K picture quality, a stronger and more stable GPS position and easy storage features, this is a drone that can just about do it all. Even better, its brushless motor allows for extra-smooth flights. Pros: It’s packed with great features. Cons: Doesn’t include an extra battery, so your flight time is a finite 30 minutes. BUY NOW: $249.99