The Best Bars for Mixing Amazing Cocktails at Home

We’ve all had friends or family over for a cocktail. And while you can prepare your guest’s drinks on any counter or table, but if you’re serious about mixology you’ll want your very own home bar.

A home bar allows you to recreate the experience of tending a bar at home. A basic model consists of a hard surface for preparing and serving drinks for yourself and others. Most models, though, take things a step further and also include compartments for tools as well as storage for glasses and bottles of your favorite beer, spirits or wine. Apart from storage, you’ll also want to take factors like design and size into consideration when picking out a bar of your own. The last thing you want is a bar that doesn’t fit in your home, literally or figuratively.

If you’re ready to up your bartending game, the time is right to invest in a home bar of your own. Here are some of the best currently available on Amazon.

1. Home Style Americana Black and Oak Bar If you want to create the atmosphere of a traditional alehouse or tavern in your home, look no further than this bar from Home Style. This hardwood model features an oak serving surface and looks just like the bar out of a smoky, black-and-white noir flick. But there’s more to this bar than its traditional design. It also has more storage than any other selection on this list, with dedicated compartments for tools, glasses and bottles. It won’t work in modern spaces, but it’s perfect for basically everywhere else. Home Style Americana Black and Oak Bar: $484.99

2. Coaster Bar Unit Sometimes you don’t want a classic design. Sometimes you want something that looks sleek and modern. If that describes you, or your home, then think about this glass and chrome home bar from Coaster. The unit is simple but has plenty of space for mixing martinis or G&Ts, as well as two levels of storage space underneath. There’s also a half-size unit available for those who need something more space conscious. Coaster Bar Unit: $310.56

3. Convenience Concepts Newport Serving Bar Convenience Concepts home bar is the perfect option for someone who has never had their own home bar. Despite its compact shape and frame, the unit includes a serving area for drinks and plenty of storage for tools. It also has shelves for glasses and bottles of your favorite wine and spirts. It’s not the most stylish bar on this list, but it’s perfect for someone just getting started mixing cocktails of their own at home. Convenience Concepts Newport Serving Bar: $173.62