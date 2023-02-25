The 10 Best Home Office Chairs for Ultimate WFH Comfort

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

Your office chair is, arguably, as important as your mattress. You spend as much time drudging from 9 to 5 as you do catching some Zzzs, which means you have every right to be selective. And if you work from home, you’re able to pick a prime perch that will carry you through the daily grind in ultimate comfort and style. You’re able to pick from the variety of materials available, including leather, velvet and sturdy polyester. You’re able to pick between armrests or no armrests. You’re able to make a space pop with a bold color. Regardless of your preferences, the best home office chair should feel like a pristine throne.

Unlike like most seats in your humble abode, especially dining and accent chairs, you’ll be sitting on an office chair for hours and hours on end. This means it has to be comfortable. When you are typing away to various clients and coworkers, you want to be focused on your work, not fidgeting uncomfortably wondering why on earth you bought such a painful piece to begin with. You want to limit distractions and do away with anything that will make you less productive. You need durability and dependably from your home office chair, something that has an ergonomic shape, sturdy construction and spectacular features. When you think about it, it’s really the most important seat in the house.

Here, check out the 10 best home office chairs for working in prime comfort all day long.

Best Home Office Chair for Design Enthusiasts

It’s not every day you come across a home office chair with a design inspired by the Golden Gate Bridge, much less one designed by the iconic Yves Béhar. The Sayl chair is outfitted with a unique back webbing made of elastomer strands that are stretched to create tension—similar to the design of a suspension bridge—in the areas where you need a little boost in posture. Basically, it’s the ultimate support system for your back. The chair’s ventilated back will also keep you cool and composed all day long, while its Harmonic Tilt tech and a comfy padded seat mean this it’ll move with you, not against you, as you shift from phone calls to analyzing spread sheets and back again.

Material: Recycled polyester and elastomer.

Dimensions: 40.75 x 24.5 x 36 inches.

Warranty: 12 years.

Pros: Fully adjustable and customizable.

Buy Now on Herman Miller: $750

Most Elegant Home Office Chair

This home office chair from Pottery Barn is definitely elegant, but it’s not just a pretty seat. The Baldwin’s arm rests are made to envelop you as you work, and the deep-set design will keep you comfortable; you won’t feel like you’re literally on the edge of your seat. The office chair also comes in a wide variety of colors and fabrics—think linen, tweed, velvet and more—so you can match it to your existing decor with ease.

Material: Boucle, among others available.

Dimensions: 26 x 26 x 33.5 inches.

Warranty: None.

Pros: Comes in a wide variety of materials and colors to match your home.

Buy Now on Pottery Barn: $549

Best Vintage-Inspired Home Office Chair

West Elm is known for its fantastic furniture staples, and this Cooper Swivel chair is no exception. This home office chair has sturdy beechwood arms, which will add slightly vintage element to your space. They’re also prepped and ready to be leaned on throughout the day. The roller also comes in over 50 (yes, 50) different fabric options, so you can customize it to whatever strikes your fancy. Its five wheels, meanwhile, allow you to cruise around your home office with no fuss.

Material: Linen, with other fabrics available.

Dimensions: 26 x 27.5 x 34.4 inches.

Warranty: None.

Pros: Solid wooden arms provide extra support.

Buy Now on West Elm: $399

Best Home Office Chair for Lumbar Support

If you’re looking for the pinnacle of fantastic lumbar support, you’ve found it here. Designed in Italy, this Branch Ergonomic chair has an industry-leading eight points of adjustment—along with an amazing backrest—that truly cradles you as you work. It virtually erases any aches and pains you’ve been feeling. Aside from its incredible backing and handy-dandy adjustable settings, the seat will make you feel like you’re sitting on a plush cloud, thanks to its high-density foam cushion. What’s more, this office chair truly does live up to its name: ergonomic. Now all that’s left to do is add to cart and try it out for for yourself.

Material: Double woven nylon mesh.

Dimensions: 25 x 24 x 42 inches.

Warranty: 7 years.

Pros: Top-quality lumbar support, along with eight points of adjustment.

Buy Now on Branch: $349

Most Unique Home Office Chair

Alright, stick with us on this one. While this may be the funkiest home office chair you’ve probably ever seen, but the Capisco chair by HAG has this unique shape for a reason. The non-traditional saddle seat and back, inspired by your body’s form and movements, allow you to sit in a variety of positions comfortably and easily, without worrying about strain. It definitely promotes healthy blood flow. No matter what pose you chose—whether it’s sideways, forward or backward—the Capisco will adapt to you. Plus, the seat is adjustable in height, so you can change your vantage point depending what your workspace looks like and how tall you are. If you need any more proof of the Capisco chair’s prowess, just look at this declaration from one thrilled buyer: “I don’t think I’ve ever been happier with a piece of furniture.”

Material: Polyester, vinyl or leather.

Dimensions: 27.5 x 16.54 x 31.9 inches.

Warranty: 5 years for upholstery, lifetime warranty for moving parts.

Pros: Unique shape allows you to sit comfortably in a variety of positions.

Buy Now on Amazon: $1,116

Best Home Office Chair for Comfort Kings

Ah, La-Z-Boy, that bastion of comfortable lounging. But the furniture brand offers much more that its signature recliners. Case in point: The Melrose Executive’s contemporary high-end look will fit perfectly in many home office spaces, and its plush foam seating ensures you’re sitting pretty while taking your meetings and hitting your deadlines. The chair also lets you control its height, tilt and lift to find that prime seating position and give you optimized body alignment. And the quality leather exterior ensures the Melrose will be a home office staple for years to come.

Material: Leather.

Dimensions: 25.25 x 30 x 40.25 inches

Warranty: 1 year.

Pros: Sleek look will fit any modern office space; perfectly plush foam seating.

Buy Now on La-Z-Boy: $389

Most Colorful Home Office Chair

Want to add a pop of color to your office? This chair’s got your back. The Elowen from Anthropologie, a brand known for its whimsical furniture, is inspired by vintage Italian designs, which is why it’s outfitted in a cozy velvet (or linen, if you’re so inclined). This chic fabric comes in a plethora of colors, from forest green to this fun mustard yellow yellow to every hue in between. With stunning brass legs and a sleek, swooping profile, this home office chair will bring your abode just the right amount of suave style—and you won’t have to sacrifice comfort to make it happen.

Material: Velvet or linen.

Dimensions: 33.25 x 17.5 33.25 inches.

Warranty: None.

Pros: Wide color range and plump foam cushions.

Buy Now on Anthropologie: $698

Best Home Office Chair for Weightless Support

Named one of the 100 Best Inventions by Time magazine in 2019, the Cosm chair is a choice that simply won’t fail you. This piecer, designed for Herman Miller by Studio 7.5, has what’s called Auto-Harmonic Tilt, which means the it molds to your body as soon as you sit on it—no adjustments or fiddling with levers needed. Simply plop down on the Cosm’s swivel seat, and you’ll be surprised how quickly the chair conforms to your posture and provides you with instant and total weightless support. Along with the its breathable back and sturdy frame, this innovative chair is ready to tackle whatever you throw at it.

Material: Polyester elastomeric seat mesh.

Dimensions: 40.25 x 26.7 x 26.7 inches.

Warranty: 12 years.

Pros: The Auto-Harmonic Tilt tech, so you don’t have to make a single adjustment to the chair.

Buy Now on Design Within Reach: $1,305

Best Home Office Chair for Executives

With its hand-tufted back, arms and base, plus that suave hand-finished leather, the Addy is ready to take its rightful place in your home office. And while the chair’s effortlessly luxe exterior is fantastic, of course, it’s really the contoured back cushions that stand out, providing you with the ultimate lumbar support, which is evenly dispersed through the chair’s webbing to protect your back from aches and pains. A home office chair that looks and feels this good? That’s a piece we can get behind.

Material: Leather.

Dimensions: 41.5 x 26.5 x 31 inches

Warranty: 5 years.

Pros: Supple leather that ensures the chair will hold its shape, along with prime lumbar support.

Buy Now on Arhaus: $2,899

Best Home Office Chair for Extra Comfort

AllModern’s Acosta home office chair is ideal for those looking for a plush chair that’ll support you from 9 to 5 (and beyond, if you’re burning that midnight oil). The piece comes with extra seat padding to maintain a perfect posture easily, along with a firm back to support you through the most tedious of work meetings. And the Acosta chair also has a variety of neutrals fabrics that you can pick from, including navy, gray and a sleek black.

Material: Polyester.

Dimensions: 35 x 25 x 26 inches.

Warranty: None.

Pros: Firm back support, high-quality fabric and extra built-in seat padding.

Buy Now on AllModern: $720