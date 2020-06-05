The Best Home Seltzer Makers for Carbonating Water, Wine and More

Who doesn’t love seltzer? The bubbly beverage is not only refreshing but it can also be used in a myriad of different ways. You can add a splash to your gin fizz to give it effervescent pizzaz, pour some into your tempura batter to get it light and airy, or even include it in your morning smoothie for a little extra pep. Of course, you don’t need to spend a small fortune buying bottle after bottle of mineral water; you can easily make seltzer at home with a specialized machine.

This is not a new phenomenon. In fact, the first home carbonation machine was actually invented by Guy Hugh Gilbey of W & A Gilbey Ltd. back in 1903. But the device has enjoyed a renaissance over the past few years thanks to a new generation of seltzer makers. No doubt you’ve heard of SodaStream, which has been dominating the market since the ‘70s, but it’s no longer the only player in the game. Here, four of the best seltzer makers on Amazon that deliver sparkling H20 at the push of a button.

1. Aarke Carbonator II Sparkling Water Maker Now, this is an appliance that deserves a spot on your benchtop. Not only does it look sleek and modern but it also delivers 34 ounces of refreshing sparkling water in just two seconds. It’s the second generation of Aarke sparkling water makers and the engineers have made sure this model even more robust than its predecessor. The machine features a stainless steel shell in which the CO2 carbonator sits and is much sturdier than the plastic models of the past. Like the majority of seltzer makers, it requires no batteries or electricity. Just fill the bottle with cold water, screw it into the machine, pull the lever down, and, voila, you have seltzer. The kit includes one nontoxic PET bottle which you can regularly reuse to reduce the amount of single-use plastic bottles ending up in the oceans or landfills. BUY NOW: $259.00

2. DrinkMate Carbonating Machine Why settle for just water? DrinkMate’s versatile kitchen companion can quickly and easily carbonate an array of cold drinks, including juice, iced tea, coffee, energy drinks, wine, cocktails and more. That’s all thanks to its patented “Fizz Infuser” technology which adds the CO2 through controlled pressure release. Again, there are no batteries or cords in sight. There’s not even a lever. Instead, the appliance is powered by either a 3-ounce or 14.5-ounce CO2 carbonator that is dispersed by a mechanism at the top of the bottle. The machine itself is available in three colorways and has a relatively small footprint that saves countertop space. It comes with a 34-ounce reusable bottle to house all your fizzy creations. Time to get experimenting. BUY NOW: $119.99

3. Spärkel Beverage System If you want to make your own sparkling water but hate the idea of schlepping bulky CO2 tanks to and from the store, allow us to introduce you to Spärkel’s seltzer maker. It’s powered by small, single-use carbonators that generate exactly the right amount of CO2 to carbonate 25.4 ounces of liquid in a reusable Spärkel bottle. That means there is nothing to return or refill. The machine has five levels of carbonation that allow you to choose just how fizzy you want to go and can also carbonate juice, tea, spirits and wine. The possibilities are endless. Just push the button and enjoy the bubbles. BUY NOW: $99.99