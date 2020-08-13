The Best Hot Liquor Tank to Help You Brew Beers at Home

Given its moniker, you would expect a Hot Liquor Tank (HLT) to hold some sort of alcohol or wort at the very least. But it’s quite the opposite. The HLT actually holds nothing but H20 and, perhaps, a few brewing salts. So, a better name would be a hot water tank. Thankfully, its purpose is far less confusing than its misnomer. The HLT has the very simple task of heating your brewing water to the correct mash temperature, which in turn helps you make great beer.

One of the most important things to consider when picking a tank is size. You’ll want one that can provide you with more than enough water for your brew day. An accurate thermometer is also a must to ensure you keep that H20 at optimal temperature. For ultimate convenience, opt for a tank that can plug into a power outlet. This allows you to quickly and easily heat the water.

Here, four of the best hot liquor tanks on Amazon to incorporate into your home-brew setup.

1. Brewer’s Edge Mash and Boil Tank As the only electric model on our list, Brewer’s Edge hot liquor tank can plug directly into a standard power outlet for no-fuss heating. The nifty two-in-one design also doubles as a mash tun. This means you can heat the water, add the grain and mash, without the need for multiple pieces of equipment. The tank has a capacity of 7.5 gallons and can mash up to 16 pounds of grain. Finished in stainless steel, it’s durable and easy to clean yet also rather sleek. It also has double-wall insulation for greater thermal efficiency. Brewer's Edge Mash and Boil Tank: $299.99

2. Northern Brewer Megapot 1.2 In the homebrew game since 1993, Northern Brewer knows what brewmasters are after. Case in point: the MegaPot 1.2, which is packed with every feature one would want or need. Made from hardwearing stainless steel, the 10-gallon pot features volume markings on the inside to help you brew with precision. It also features a thick tri-clad bottom for even heat distribution and a temperature gauge for maximum control over your boil. Perfect for first-time brewers (or accident-prone gents), the pot is rigged with enhanced safety features, like heat-proof handles, to protect you against the burns and spills. Northern Brewer Megapot 1.2: $216.99

3. BREWSIE Stainless Steel Home Brew Kettle Finished in fully polished stainless steel, Brewsie’s brew kettle is as stylish as it is effective. Capable of holding up to 16 gallons, it features a dual filtration system to maximize efficiency and improve your beer’s taste. The set includes a bazooka screen to catch all the floaties, a ball valve, inner connector and lid, along with all the requisite hardware. The thermometer is affixed to the front so you can easily monitor temperature and there are also volume markers on the inside for easy measuring. When brewing, you can hang the lid from the side handles to prevent germs from getting into your precious concoction. BREWSIE Stainless Steel Home Brew Kettle: $189.98