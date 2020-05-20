The Best Ice Cream Makers for Homemade Gelato, Frozen Yogurt and More

There are few things better than savoring a scoop or two of refreshing ice cream. But it’s even better when you make the sweet treat from scratch. That way you have the ability to experiment endlessly with different flavor combinations and even create refreshing Italian gelato or healthy-ish frozen yogurt.

Despite what you may initially think, churning cream and sugar into a deliciously smooth ice cream is not that difficult—if, of course, you have a dedicated ice cream maker. These nifty machines freeze your mixture fast to ensure you don’t end up with any ice crystals or excess air all the while whipping it into a velvety consistency.

Ready to start scooping? We’ve pored through all of the ice cream makers on Amazon and selected four of the highest quality machines. The best part? Thanks to our good friend electricity, these models do all the work for you, so you can just sit back and wait for your ice cream.

1. Cuisinart Ice Cream and Gelato Maker If you’re craving simplicity, Cuisinart’s ice cream and gelato maker delivers. Fitted with two mixing paddles and a commercial-grade compressor, this no-fuss machine can churn out 1.5 quarts of rich creamy gelato, refreshing sorbet or classic ice cream in around 60 minutes. To make sure you achieve the perfect consistency, the machine features a nifty countdown timer that will notify you when your dessert is ready to eat. The ice cream maker also comes with a recipe book that’s packed with a variety of different flavors to ensure you get the most out of the machine. Pros: At $260 a pop, this machine represents great value, especially when you consider all the ice cream pints you’ll no longer need to buy. Cons: It produces the least amount of ice cream of the models on this list. BUY NOW: $256.99

2. White Mountain Ice Cream Maker While this ice cream maker has a decidedly old-school aesthetic, its mechanics are anything but. Packing a powerful 12,000 rpm electric motor, it can churn a staggering 6 quarts of ice cream in just 20 to 40 minutes and is perfect for large family gatherings or birthday parties. Thanks to the machine’s triple-motion action dasher system, each batch of ice cream you create will have a perfectly smooth consistency and if you don’t eat it all, the steel canister comes with a matching lid for easy storage. The design itself is a lot of fun, too. Handcrafted from New England pine wood it boasts an endearing country feel. Pros: It can churn out large amounts of ice cream at an impressive speed. Cons: The design could be a little too kitsch for some. BUY NOW: $278.86

3. Whynter Ice Cream Maker Whynter’s ice cream machine is designed to satiate your devilish cravings quick smart by delivering 1.6 quarts of high-quality ice cream in 30 minutes or less. Like all four models on this list, the self-contained ice cream maker has a powerful built-in compressor which means you don’t need to waste time or energy pre-freezing the bowl or mixture. And when each batch is ready the timer will automatically shut off the motor to prevent your ice cream from freezing solid. The ice cream maker also has a removable bowl and churn blade to allow for truly effortless cleaning. Pros: The clear lid means you can watch your ice cream come to fruition. Cons: It will hog a bit of space on your benchtop. BUY NOW: $325.00