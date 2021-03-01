The Best Earbuds for Listening to Music and Making Calls With Your Smartphone

Your smartphone can do a lot more than just make phone calls. So, when it comes time to pick out a new set of wireless in-ear headphones, you’ll want a pair that can pick up your voice while you’re talking to clients or friends, as well as play your favorite tunes with pristine clarity.

But picking the right pair is about more than just picking the headphones that sound the best. You also want to consider factors like size, design and, perhaps most important of all, call quality. The last thing you want is to have to change out your earbuds every time you need to make a call. Fortunately, giant leaps in audio technology over the past few years mean you can easily find a pair that excel in each area.

If you spend a large chunk of each day on your iPhone, Galaxy or Pixel, it’s worth investing in a premium pair of wireless in-ear headphones for both work and play. Here are some of the best currently available on Amazon.

1. Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless Earbuds Sennheiser is known for the superlative sound quality and these earbuds exemplify that legacy. Whether you’re listening to music, a podcast or making a call, the sound will be crystal clear. They also feature a built-in equalizer so you can finetune the sound to meet your personal preference. Rounding out the excellent package is the stylish and ergonomic design, compatibility with all major smartphones and 20 hours of battery life. Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless Earbuds: $99.95

2. JBL Tune 125 True Wireless Headphone Wireless earbuds tend to come in one of two colors: black or white. JBL’s pair come in those colors, but also in blue and pink. That may not sound like a big deal but it ensures that this pair, which already look pretty sharp, stand out. But there’s more to this pair than their colorful design. They’re also lightweight, have a 32-hour battery life when used with their case, and a nifty feature that will let you listen to music in one ear and a call in the other. JBL Tune 125 True Wireless Headphone: $99.95

3. Boltune True Wireless Earbuds If you’re not convinced you need a pair of earbuds but are a little curious, this is the pair for you. Boltune’s earbuds are lightweight, stylish and easy-to-use. They’re not the best sounding set on this list, but if you’re using them for listening to music or making calls while you’re away from home they’re more than up for the task.