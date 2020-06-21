The Best Induction Pans for the Innovative Cooktop

If you’ve been following kitchen trends in recent years, you’ve probably noticed that induction cooktops are becoming more common. Not only do they look especially sleek, but they allow you to cook rapidly with more precise temperature control than traditional models. However, not every pan is compatible with the new technology.

Because induction cooktops use magnets to transfer heat to a given piece of cookware, whichever style you choose must contain ferrous metal (meaning it has some kind of iron) and attract magnets in order to work. And while that’s the baseline, they should also be well-designed to make your cooking experience the best it can be.

Shopping for cookware is always an investment, but induction pans can be an especially tricky purchase. To eliminate the guesswork, we’ve combed through Amazon to find the four best induction-ready pans to add to your cooking arsenal.

1. Tramontina Induction-Ready Tri-Ply Fry Pan With Tramonita’s pan, you’ll never have to worry about what kind of cooktop to use it with because it’s compatible with every kind, induction included. Made with durable tri-ply construction, it has three layers of metal sandwiched together to evenly conduct heat and retain it so that food cooks optimally. This model measures 10 inches across so it has plenty of surface area to brown foods thoroughly. Its solid materials can withstand temperatures up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, the maximum temperature for most ovens, and can handle being put under the broiler without issue. BUY NOW: $49.95

2. Duxtop Whole-Clad Tri-Ply Saucepan For whipping up velvety sauces on your induction cooktop, Duxtop’s model is the way to go. Capable of holding a substantial 3 quarts, it is made from stainless steel with a triple-clad design that’s helpful to prevent scorching with more delicate varieties. It comes complete with a matching lid to avoid spatters and heat liquids through more efficiently than if the base were left without a top. And, luckily, the handle has a comfortable ergonomic design to complement the drip-free pouring edge so you can transfer foods without fear of messy spills. BUY NOW: $49.99

3. Fortune Candy Fry Pan Like the other models on our list, this example is made using triple-clad construction for it numerous benefits, chiefly even heat distribution. Measuring 8 inches across, it’s not the largest model we’ve rounded up, but it should have sufficient capacity to cook and properly brown most foods rather than steaming them. Plus, it’s a full 2 inches deep so there’s no fear of food regularly flying out even while vigorously stirring. The contoured handle is 7 inches long, and besides being comfortable to grasp, it stays cool and provides ample distance between the base of the pan and your hand to prevent injury. BUY NOW