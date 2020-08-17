The Best Infuser Bottles for Adding Flavor to Your Water

Water is something that every human on the planet needs. Not only is it necessary, it’s also awfully refreshing, especially on a hot day. But something that no one would cite as one of its virtues is its taste, which, let’s face it, can be a little bland. A water bottle with a built-in infuser, however, can change that.

A water bottle infuser acts much like a tea infuser. It’s a compartment within a water bottle that you fill with fruit of your choosing to add some flavor to you H2O. Because most infusers act more or less the same, when it comes to picking out a water bottle with one, you’ll want to pay attention to attributes like design, durability and size.

If you’re a water drinker and you want to add some flavor to your daily hydration, now is the time to get yourself a water bottle with a built-in infuser. Here are four of the best currently available on Amazon.

1. Infusion Pro Premium Fruit Water Bottle Infusion Pro’s bottle isn’t the biggest or the most stylish, but it’s one of the most effective out there. The 24-ounce bottle has a bottom-loading infuser that’s easy to fill with fruit and and a filter at the top to make sure nothing clogs up your drinking spout. It’s also made from durable BPA-free Eastman Tritan plastic that can take a beating, and comes with neoprene-insulated sleeves that keep you from losing your grip on the thing. Infusion Pro Premium Fruit Water Bottle: $21.99

2. Zulay Fruit Infuser Water Bottle Zulay’s infuser water bottle won’t win any beauty contests, but it will last you a long time—even on the hottest of days. That’s because it’s a bottle that can hold 34 ounces worth of water. Almost as big as the water itself is its straightforward infuser. Simply cut up some fruit, drop it in the infuser, fill the bottle with water and you’re ready to go. The infuser also includes markings, which is great if you’re the sort of person who wants to make sure you’re hydrating enough throughout the day. Zulay Fruit Infuser Water Bottle: $12.95

3. H&N Stainless Steel Water Bottle Infuser water bottles, like most water bottles, aren’t the most fashionable items out there. That’s not the case with H&N’s stainless-steel bottle though, which features a sleek and minimal design you won’t be embarrassed to show off in public. It does feature a smaller infuser than most of its peers, but, thanks to its vacuum-insulated design, it can hold hot water too, meaning you can drink tea from it. H&N Stainless Steel Water Bottle: $24.99