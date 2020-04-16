The Best Insoles to Keep You on Your Feet

Every journey begins with a single step—but who wants to travel in shoes that make each step a chore? If the well-made shoes you love no longer offer the comfort your feet crave, an insole can often help make the difference between a pair you wear occasionally and a pair you wear all the time.

These insoles slip into your shoes easily and improve the support every pair offers. This makes it easy (and relatively inexpensive) to give your shoes improved support, cushioning and even grip. They’re a quick way to make your old favorites feel brand new again, and a good way to delay having to re-sole a benchmade pair.

Investing in the right insole is a small decision that can make a big impact whenever you slip on your shoes. Here are four options to make sure you’re putting your best foot forward—literally.

1. Spenco Cushioning Arch Support Shoe Insoles Spenco’s insoles are built with a specialized four-way stretch to ensure your foot can move in any number of directions. The padded EVA footbed will put an almost literal spring in your step, as it provides a good energy return when your foot strikes the ground during athletic activities. Furthermore, the whole insole is built with arch and heel support to keep your feet from getting too tired throughout the day. Pros: All-day cushioning and support. Cons: It provides general support; you may need something specific to your heels or arches. BUY NOW: $17.17

2. Superfeet BLUE Insoles Crafted with a superior, high-density foam layer, these insoles from Superfeet’s aptly named BLUE insoles help to cradle and support your foot with every step. The stabilizer cap located around the edges of the insole helps preserve its structure. Meanwhile, the heel cup actively aligns the back portion of your foot to provide greater stability. Pros: Springy and light thanks to their foam support. Cons: Technical features drive up the price. BUY NOW: $49.95

3. Walk-Hero Plantar Fasciitis Insoles For those who have it plantar fasciitis, walking can be a painful experience. A supportive insole like this option from Walk Hero helps to actively realign the foot to cut down on these pains, as its arch support helps to improve foot and leg alignment. Plus, it’s got plenty of fantastic cushioning to make time spent on your feet more comfortable. Pros: Sufferers of plantar fasciitis will find lasting relief. Cons: They may not work if you don’t have this specific concern. BUY NOW: $14.89