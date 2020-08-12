The Best Insulated Mash Tuns for Making Beer at Home

Any beer enthusiast can get into home brewing, but good equipment is essential. It can mean the difference between an enjoyable end product and one that you pour down the drain. At the heart of any solid setup is a mash tun.

For those in the unversed in the world of brewing, a mash tun is like an oversized stockpot where water and grain are blended together to create a mash. This is the first step in the brewing process and the foundation of any delicious beer. Having a consistent temperature during the mash phase is the key to a successful brew. That means picking a mash tun with good insulation and temperature control is vital. Having a sturdy valve that can transfer wort quickly and cleanly is a nice addition, too.

Here, we’ve selected four of the best mash tuns on Amazon to help with your next mash-up.

1. GasOne 16-Gallon Stainless-Steel Mash Tun Perfect if you’re planning to brew beer in a large quantity, GasOne’s mash tun can comfortably hold 16 gallons and is the biggest model on this list. It’s crafted from high-quality stainless steel which promises fantastic heat conduction and is also a cinch to clean. This is great news since cleaning is the bugbear of any brewer. Thanks to its tri-ply construction, this mash tun is nicely insulated and extremely strong. It’s also fitted with welded ergonomic handles that make maneuvering the hot and heavy pot a breeze. Inside, scale markings make it easy to keep track of measurements for a seamless brewing experience. GasOne 16-Gallon Stainless-Steel Mash Tun: $107.99

2. Northern Brewer 12-Gallon Mash Tun Northern Brewer’s nifty starter kit comes with two essential pieces of equipment. In addition to a 12-gallon mash tun, you’ll also receive a matching hot liquor tank to heat your water. What’s more, the two pieces nest perfectly inside one another to save space when not in use. Featuring thick insulation to lock in heat, the mash tun sports an integrated thermometer that allows you to easily monitor the temperature of your mash. It’s also fitted with sturdy stainless steel fittings that will hold up to daily use. Great if you’re new to brewing, this set has everything you need to mash, sparge and collect wort. Northern Brewer 12-Gallon Mash Tun: $329.99

3. Chapman 10-Gallon ThermoBarrel Mash Tun Differing from the other models on our list, Chapman’s mash tun cannot be directly heated from an external source. This means you’ll need to employ a recirculation setup. The mash tun itself is crafted from hardwearing stainless steel and arguably the most stylish design on our list. It’s fully insulated with foam to keep your mash warm and your hands free of any accidental burns. The temperature gauge is easy to read and the vale is nice and sturdy. Capable of holding up to 10 gallons, this mash tun will make a handsome addition to any beer lover’s brewing arsenal. Chapman 10-Gallon ThermoBarrel Mash Tun: $262.53