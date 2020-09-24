The Best Jalapeño Grill Racks for Making Stuffed Peppers, Wings, Sausages and More

Just because you’ve bought a nice grill doesn’t mean you can get to cooking all kinds of food right away. Some meals will require extra equipment to perfect, like stuffed jalapeños. That’s why everyone should have a jalapeño grill rack handy.

Stuffed jalapeños, or jalapeño poppers, are a delicious favorite at any outdoor get together, but they can be tricky to pull off. The cheese or chorizo that you’ve filled them with can start to crumble out and fall through the grate or, worse, they may not cook all the way through. A good jalapeño rack solves both of these problems, as it keeps the jalapeños you’re cooking in place so they don’t fall apart while cooking, and helps distribute heat evenly.

The biggest consideration with a jalapeño grill rack is size. Some may want a bigger rack with more slots for more jalapeños, especially if they’re planning on cooking for guests. Here, four of the best on Amazon.

1. BBQ-Aid Jalapeño Grill Rack BBQ-Aid’s jalapeño grill rack pretty much has it all. It’s made of stainless steel so it won’t break easily, and had large handles on either side so you can easily pick it up and move it around. At 12 by 9 inches long it does take up a fair bit of space, but it also can cook 36 jalapeños at a time, so it’s great for large gatherings. Best of all it’s dishwasher safe, so cleanup is a breeze. BBQ-Aid Jalapeño Grill Rack: $29.99

2. King Kooker Jalapeño Rack If you’re having a bunch of people over, you’ll need a bunch of jalapeño poppers. King Kooker’s works well in that regard, as it can cook 36 jalapeños at once, so you’ll have plenty to go around. It even comes with a corer that will help you make jalapeño poppers, so you’ll have just about everything you need to get the recipe started. King Kooker Jalapeño Rack: $21.29

3. Cataumet Jalapeño Popper Grill Rack Jalapeño grill racks don’t just have to be for jalapeños. Ones like Cataumet’s can also be used to cook chicken wings or warm hamburger and hot dog buns. It has a half-moon shape, so it will fit within the contours of most circular grills and can cook about 24 jalapeños at once. But since it’s so versatile, you can fit a wide range of different foodstuffs on it. Cataumet Jalapeño Popper Grill Rack: $29.97