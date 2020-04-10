The Best Kamado Grills for Your Backyard Barbecue

Grilling is an ever-evolving art form. Charcoal grills, once the standard, eventually gave way to gas grills for faster cooking times. And now we find ourselves reaching back to old-school, tried-and-true methods—albeit with new approaches and methodologies. Which is where the kamado grill comes into play.

You’ve probably seen a kamado-style grill without knowing its name. The rounded, ceramic egg-like grills got their start in Japan and China hundreds of years ago. Known for their unparalleled level of heat retention, the grills found a place among cooking obsessives who plied them to grilling and even smoking smoke a variety of different kinds of meats.

The ceramic construction allows for heat to stay trapped for long, extended periods of time. This means that it’s now even easier to cook excellent barbecue or perfectly grill steaks from the comfort of your own backyard. While the grills take a little time to get the hang of, it won’t be long before you will cooking meats like a barbecue pitmaster. Here are four of our favorite kamado grills to help elevate your grilling into something sublime.

1. Kamado Joe Ceramic Grill While it prides itself on being simple and easy to use, the Kamado Joe also has a number of added features that real enthusiasts can use to elevate their grilling skills. Its two-tier system lets you to simultaneously cook different foods at different temperatures while its gasket allows for an air-tight seal to ensure no heat escapes. And, as a bonus, the ash drawer allows for a fast and quick cleaning process. Pros: Lots of premium features to allow a full range of cooking. Cons: Can be overwhelming to use and master without having done the proper research. BUY NOW: $499.00

2. Everdure 4K Kamado Grill Everdure’s 4K kamado-style grill is entirely electric-based, which means it can start and heat up in a flash. Its electric start option allows for your charcoal to begin heating in a touch of a button. And no matter how hot it is inside, the outside stays cool to the touch, so it’s easy to adjust the temperature with an outside button dial. Added features like its interior lighting system and weather-resistant cover make it so nothing will get in the way of a perfect BBQ. Pros: Electric-based system allows for unparalleled control throughout the cooking process. Cons: Traditionalists might prefer a non-electric option. BUY NOW: $2,299.00

3. Blaze Cast Aluminum Kamado Grill Blaze’s version of a kamado grill is just plain cool looking, thanks in part to its pure aluminum construction—it looks like it wouldn’t be out of place in an Apple store or Tesla dealership. The first of its kind, the all-aluminum grill might lead you to think it might stumble when it comes down to grilling. However, the Blaze yields high-quality results even with its slick construction. An innovative seal provides excellent heat retention, while its hinged, wide cooking surface allows for additional wood or charcoal without having to remove the grate. A modern update that just as good as the original? Something that good only happens rarely. Pros: Incredibly stylish while still providing great results. Cons: Lack of long-standing legs might make it tough to use for some. BUY NOW: $1,799.99